All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

Bugatti Centodieci pre-delivery testing involves five-hour, 180+ mile drive

Just 10 Bugatti Centodieci units will be available, and each one is receiving a special amount of pre-delivery testing before customers receive them.

Bugatti Centodieci pre-delivery testing involves five-hour, 180+ mile drive
Published Nov 13, 2022 11:33 PM CST
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

Luxury automaker Bugatti will only produce 10 hand-built units of the super-exclusive Centodieci car - and each owner can rest assured the line was thoroughly tested. The most experienced Bugatti test driver they have, Steve Jenny, with almost 220,000 miles of testing for the Veyron, Chiron, Divo, and Centodieci, is handling the assignment - but he's familiar with the smallest, possibly overlooked details in Bugatti cars.

Bugatti Centodieci pre-delivery testing involves five-hour, 180+ mile drive 01
3

Bugatti promotes Centodieci's pre-delivery inspection as one of the most intense and demanding among automakers. The test drive is designed to take hours and will include time on a closed runway of an airport - to ensure the car's 0-62 mph time of just 2.4 seconds, and maximum speed of 236mph - is accurate.

The Centodieci features the same 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine as the Chiron Super Sport - pushing out a rather insane 1,578 horsepower. High-speed slaloms, emergency braking, and emergency lane changes also will be tested at high speed as part of the testing process.

Bugatti Centodieci pre-delivery testing involves five-hour, 180+ mile drive 02
3

As noted by the experienced Bugatti test driver:

"Since only 10 will ever be created, the opportunities to drive such an extraordinary car are so rare that we must redouble our attention during the final drive. Ensuring consistent perfection across each Centodieci, and every Bugatti, is extremely important. If we encounter any issues we will not be swayed by deadlines or timing; the car will not be delivered until we are confident it is perfect in every single detail. It's what has come to define the Bugatti brand, and it's what our customers expect."

Despite its whopping $8.2 million price tag, Bugatti had all units solid before it was even unveiled in 2019.

Buy at Amazon

3D Lamp Supercar Race Car Night Light with Timer & Remote Control

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.99
$21.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/13/2022 at 11:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsroom.bugatti.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.