Bugatti Centodieci pre-delivery testing involves five-hour, 180+ mile drive

Luxury automaker Bugatti will only produce 10 hand-built units of the super-exclusive Centodieci car - and each owner can rest assured the line was thoroughly tested. The most experienced Bugatti test driver they have, Steve Jenny, with almost 220,000 miles of testing for the Veyron, Chiron, Divo, and Centodieci, is handling the assignment - but he's familiar with the smallest, possibly overlooked details in Bugatti cars.

Bugatti promotes Centodieci's pre-delivery inspection as one of the most intense and demanding among automakers. The test drive is designed to take hours and will include time on a closed runway of an airport - to ensure the car's 0-62 mph time of just 2.4 seconds, and maximum speed of 236mph - is accurate.

The Centodieci features the same 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine as the Chiron Super Sport - pushing out a rather insane 1,578 horsepower. High-speed slaloms, emergency braking, and emergency lane changes also will be tested at high speed as part of the testing process.

As noted by the experienced Bugatti test driver:

"Since only 10 will ever be created, the opportunities to drive such an extraordinary car are so rare that we must redouble our attention during the final drive. Ensuring consistent perfection across each Centodieci, and every Bugatti, is extremely important. If we encounter any issues we will not be swayed by deadlines or timing; the car will not be delivered until we are confident it is perfect in every single detail. It's what has come to define the Bugatti brand, and it's what our customers expect."

Despite its whopping $8.2 million price tag, Bugatti had all units solid before it was even unveiled in 2019.