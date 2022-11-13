The 2023 Lexus LX 600 ultra-luxury SUV base trim will start at $89,160

The 2023 Lexus LX 600 luxury flagship SUV continues to add customer-driven updates to the model line, with prices starting at $89,610. Expect sales of the 2023 Lexus LX 600 to begin before the end of 2022.

The LX line went under major changes between 2021 and 2022 models - so nothing significant was planned for the 2023 year. Instead, Lexus worked to make small improvements to jazz up the LX, including making the heated steering wheel standard. Leather seats are now standard across all trims for the 2023 model.

The 3.4-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine produces 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The 2023 LX 600 uses the exact platform as the Toyota Sequoia SUV and Tundra pickup truck, so it's already something well-established.

Pricing varies from the starting MSRP of $89,160 for the LX 600, and scales all the way up to $129,250 for the LX 600 Ultra Luxury trim:

LX 600: $89,160

LX 600 Premium: $97,110

LX 600 F Sport Handling: $103,370

LX 600 Luxury: $105,110

LX 600 Ultra Luxury: $129,250

The Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury trim might cost a pretty penny, but it should provide a comfortable ride for driver and passengers

The Ultra Luxury trim features Takanoha wood trim and a Sunflare interior, while rear-seat entertainment screen covers.

A full list of features and changes for the 2023 LX 600 can be found here.

