The 2023 Lexus LX 600 ultra-luxury SUV base trim will start at $89,160
Although the 2023 Lexus LX 600 might cost a small fortune to buy, it does appear to be a luxurious SUV - with features and perks for all the passengers.
The 2023 Lexus LX 600 luxury flagship SUV continues to add customer-driven updates to the model line, with prices starting at $89,610. Expect sales of the 2023 Lexus LX 600 to begin before the end of 2022.
The LX line went under major changes between 2021 and 2022 models - so nothing significant was planned for the 2023 year. Instead, Lexus worked to make small improvements to jazz up the LX, including making the heated steering wheel standard. Leather seats are now standard across all trims for the 2023 model.
The 3.4-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine produces 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The 2023 LX 600 uses the exact platform as the Toyota Sequoia SUV and Tundra pickup truck, so it's already something well-established.
Pricing varies from the starting MSRP of $89,160 for the LX 600, and scales all the way up to $129,250 for the LX 600 Ultra Luxury trim:
- LX 600: $89,160
- LX 600 Premium: $97,110
- LX 600 F Sport Handling: $103,370
- LX 600 Luxury: $105,110
- LX 600 Ultra Luxury: $129,250
The Ultra Luxury trim features Takanoha wood trim and a Sunflare interior, while rear-seat entertainment screen covers.
A full list of features and changes for the 2023 LX 600 can be found here.
Lexus shows off the upcoming luxury vehicle, aimed at drivers with deep pockets and an eye on luxury: