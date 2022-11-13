All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

The 2023 Lexus LX 600 ultra-luxury SUV base trim will start at $89,160

Although the 2023 Lexus LX 600 might cost a small fortune to buy, it does appear to be a luxurious SUV - with features and perks for all the passengers.

The 2023 Lexus LX 600 ultra-luxury SUV base trim will start at $89,160
Published Nov 13, 2022 12:06 AM CST
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

The 2023 Lexus LX 600 luxury flagship SUV continues to add customer-driven updates to the model line, with prices starting at $89,610. Expect sales of the 2023 Lexus LX 600 to begin before the end of 2022.

The 2023 Lexus LX 600 ultra-luxury SUV base trim will start at $89,160 01
4

The LX line went under major changes between 2021 and 2022 models - so nothing significant was planned for the 2023 year. Instead, Lexus worked to make small improvements to jazz up the LX, including making the heated steering wheel standard. Leather seats are now standard across all trims for the 2023 model.

The 3.4-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine produces 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The 2023 LX 600 uses the exact platform as the Toyota Sequoia SUV and Tundra pickup truck, so it's already something well-established.

The 2023 Lexus LX 600 ultra-luxury SUV base trim will start at $89,160 02
4

Pricing varies from the starting MSRP of $89,160 for the LX 600, and scales all the way up to $129,250 for the LX 600 Ultra Luxury trim:

  • LX 600: $89,160
  • LX 600 Premium: $97,110
  • LX 600 F Sport Handling: $103,370
  • LX 600 Luxury: $105,110
  • LX 600 Ultra Luxury: $129,250
The Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury trim might cost a pretty penny, but it should provide a comfortable ride for driver and passengers
4

The Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury trim might cost a pretty penny, but it should provide a comfortable ride for driver and passengers

The Ultra Luxury trim features Takanoha wood trim and a Sunflare interior, while rear-seat entertainment screen covers.

A full list of features and changes for the 2023 LX 600 can be found here.

Lexus shows off the upcoming luxury vehicle, aimed at drivers with deep pockets and an eye on luxury:

Buy at Amazon

Lexus Like A Normal Person But Cooler Funny First Name Men T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/13/2022 at 12:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pressroom.lexus.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.