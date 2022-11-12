2023 Honda Accord has made its official debut, with changed look and new tech
The new 2023 Honda Accord is electrified and rocks a new look to compete in the midsize sedan market - as the Japanese automaker dabbles with EVs.
Honda teased the 2023 Accord in late October and didn't take very long to deliver. Honda is extremely dedicated to the sedan market, with the Accord and refreshed Civic models - as the industry shows additional attention to crossovers.
The latest midsize sedan from the Japanese company will arrive in six different trim levels: turbocharged LX and EX, hybrid Sport EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring trims.
As promoted by Mamadou Diallo, VP of Auto Sales at American Honda, in a press statement: "The all-new 11th-generation Accord is essential to our lineup as a critical driver of brand loyalty, and with hybrid models representing 50% of sales, a key part of Honda's electrification strategy. This is our best Accord ever, a true benchmark in its class, offering an unbeatable combination of style, efficiency, performance and connectivity."
Honda threw its biggest infotainment display into the latest Accord hybrid models, with the 12.3-inch system supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Accord Touring trim features Google Maps as the navigation software, while a driver can summon Google Assistant with a "Hey Google" voice command. Google and Honda both hope Android Auto will help personalize the driving experience for owners.
The LX and EX trims will include a 7-inch touchscreen with the audio system, and physical control knobs still exist.
Accord customers will be able to choose from eight different body colors, including the following new color choices: meteorite gray metallic, urban gray pearl, and canyon river blue metallic.
Take a look at the 2023 Honda Accord: