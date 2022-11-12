All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

2023 Honda Accord has made its official debut, with changed look and new tech

The new 2023 Honda Accord is electrified and rocks a new look to compete in the midsize sedan market - as the Japanese automaker dabbles with EVs.

2023 Honda Accord has made its official debut, with changed look and new tech
Published Nov 12, 2022 3:02 AM CST
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Honda teased the 2023 Accord in late October and didn't take very long to deliver. Honda is extremely dedicated to the sedan market, with the Accord and refreshed Civic models - as the industry shows additional attention to crossovers.

2023 Honda Accord has made its official debut, with changed look and new tech 02
3

The latest midsize sedan from the Japanese company will arrive in six different trim levels: turbocharged LX and EX, hybrid Sport EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring trims.

As promoted by Mamadou Diallo, VP of Auto Sales at American Honda, in a press statement: "The all-new 11th-generation Accord is essential to our lineup as a critical driver of brand loyalty, and with hybrid models representing 50% of sales, a key part of Honda's electrification strategy. This is our best Accord ever, a true benchmark in its class, offering an unbeatable combination of style, efficiency, performance and connectivity."

2023 Honda Accord has made its official debut, with changed look and new tech 03
3

Honda threw its biggest infotainment display into the latest Accord hybrid models, with the 12.3-inch system supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Accord Touring trim features Google Maps as the navigation software, while a driver can summon Google Assistant with a "Hey Google" voice command. Google and Honda both hope Android Auto will help personalize the driving experience for owners.

The LX and EX trims will include a 7-inch touchscreen with the audio system, and physical control knobs still exist.

Accord customers will be able to choose from eight different body colors, including the following new color choices: meteorite gray metallic, urban gray pearl, and canyon river blue metallic.

Take a look at the 2023 Honda Accord:

Buy at Amazon

Speedgear Authentic Racewear The Leading Provider of Merchandise

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.00
$39.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/12/2022 at 3:02 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hondanews.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.