Nintendo Switch platform made $62.3 billion in lifetime revenues
Published Nov 11, 2022 11:37 AM CST
Nintendo has made nearly $63 billion from its Nintendo Switch platform since March 2017, company filings reveal.

Every quarter, Nintendo delivers updates on its total net sales revenues on a platform level. Out of curiosity, I wanted to know how much the Nintendo Switch has made in its lifetime so far. The answer is...a lot.

According to our findings, which were converted from quarterly yen values into USD using foreign exchange rates published in Nintendo's earnings briefs, the Nintendo Switch platform has generated $62.26 billion since launch to present. This includes hardware, digital and physical software, subscriptions, and add-on content sold through the eShop platform.

What's most interesting about this data is how much Nintendo has made from Switch hardware. Remember, the Switch was designed to be sold at a profit since launch, and even the new Switch OLED models are sold at a profit (although the profit margin for the OLED is less due to more expensive premium materials).

If we cross-reference total Switch platform data against total hardware and software data, we see an interesting trend. Our findings show that Nintendo has generated $69.9 billion from total hardware and software from March 2017 - September 30, 2022. This total data includes sales of non-Switch hardware like the 3DS handheld.

A quick bit of math shows that the Nintendo Switch made up 89% of total dedicated video game segment sales across this seven-year span.

It's interesting to note that despite being at the end of its lifecycle, the 3DS was still a material contributor in terms of hardware and software revenues, with millions of games sold even throughout the Switch's lifecycle. Even the Wii U has managed to sell tens of thousands of games throughout the quarters.

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

