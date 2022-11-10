All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

Nintendo Switch hits 114.3 million shipments, will beat PS4 by end of 2022

The Nintendo Switch has reached over 114 million units shipped and is expected to beat the PlayStation 4's total lifetime shipments by year's end.

Nintendo Switch hits 114.3 million shipments, will beat PS4 by end of 2022
Published Nov 10, 2022 4:05 PM CST
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

The Switch may soon be the best-selling console on the market as total lifetime Switch shipments break114 million worldwide.

Nintendo Switch hits 114.3 million shipments, will beat PS4 by end of 2022 1
6

The Nintendo Switch handheld-console hybrid has now reached 114.33 million shipments worldwide since its launch in March 2017. If Nintendo meets its shipment target, and it's very likely that it will, then the Switch will achieve over 126 million shipments by March 2023 and become the top console in terms of sell-in, beating the PlayStation 4's current 117.2 million figure.

Nintendo actually shipped less Switch units in Q2. Overall Switch shipments were down by some 580,000 units during the quarter, with 3.25 million Switch systems shipped in Q2'23 as compared to 3.83 million in Q2'22. Total Fiscal Year 2023 Switch shipments are at 6.68 and Nintendo needs to ship at least 12.23 million more Switch consoles in order to meet its yearly sales forecast.

Nintendo Switch hits 114.3 million shipments, will beat PS4 by end of 2022 4
6

The newer Switch OLED model led total shipments as Nintendo pushes the more expensive premium system over its forebears.

Nintendo Switch hits 114.3 million shipments, will beat PS4 by end of 2022 2
6

Although shipments were down in Q2, actual sell-through, which pertains to the sale of the consoles that were shipped, was relatively flat year-over-year. This means that Nintendo sold more Switch units in Q2 than it shipped during the period.

"On the other hand, overall hardware demand and sales momentum remained stable, and although there were slight differences by region and model, hardware sell-through remained at the same level year-on-year. Hardware sales were driven by new titles such as Splatoon 3, as well as evergreen titles during this period," Nintendo said in its Q2 earnings brief.

Due to semiconductor shortages, Nintendo has downwardly revised its Switch shipment target for Fiscal Year 2023. Nintendo had previously expected to ship 21 million Switch consoles, but now expects to ship 19 million units instead, representing a 2 million unit reduction.

Nintendo Switch hits 114.3 million shipments, will beat PS4 by end of 2022 3
6
NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.