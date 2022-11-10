All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

Kanye West to watch Adidas sell Yeezys under new branding after deal collapses

Adidas has recently conducted its quarterly earnings and has revealed its planning to continue selling Yeezys but under new branding.

Kanye West to watch Adidas sell Yeezys under new branding after deal collapses
Published Nov 10, 2022 4:41 AM CST
1 minute & 58 seconds read time

Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, may have to prepare himself for Adidas selling his iconic Yeezy shoes in front of him but with new branding.

The rapper, who was partnered with Adidas since 2013, recently had his relationship dissolved by the company, which decided to separate itself from Ye after he began posting antisemitic comments on social media platforms. West's public comments against Jewish people broke terms of service on various social media platforms and resulted in massive public discussion on the severity of West's comments and their impact on Jewish people.

Throughout the mass public debate, West saw prominent brands such as Balenciaga, Adidas, Gap, and more sever ties with him. Perhaps the largest hit to West's bank accounts was the Adidas deal which was expected to be worth anywhere between $150 - $200 million, with Adidas backing that rough estimation up during its recent quarterly earnings call where it said the deal with Ye is expected to cost the company $247 million throughout 2022, causing its expected annual revenue to be reduced by about $502 million.

Read more: Kanye West returns to Instagram with one post, immediately gets banned again

However, Adidas did state that during 2023 it will save approximately $302 million as it won't have to pay for any royalties and marketing costs linked to Ye's deal. During Adidas' earnings call, the company explained that it owns the designs it made while it was partnered with Ye, which means it's within its right to re-sell the designs under a different brand.

"Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights registered to existing product. We intend to make use of these rights as early as 2023," said Adidas Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer.

The one exception to this would be the Yeezy Slide, as West officially owns the patent for that design.

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Mini Pocket Logo NASA T Shirts for Youth

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/10/2022 at 4:36 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.