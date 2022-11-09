Intel's new Data Center GPU Max 1100 GPU uses controversial 12VHPWR connector
Intel announces it will be using the controversial 12VHPWR power connector for its new Data Center GPU Max 1000 GPUs, based on the Ponte Vecchio GPU.
NVIDIA is now not the only one that is using the new 12VHPWR power connector on its graphics cards, with Intel announcing its new Data Center GPU Max 1100 GPU series.
Intel's new Data Center GPU Max 1100 GPU series GPU packs the new 16-pin PCIe power connector, which will power its new Ponte Vecchio GPU architecture. The company will be offering up its new Data Center GPU Max 1000 series GPUs in multiple SKUs using the GPU architecture, either in OAM form factor, on in regular PCIe.
The company explains that its new Data Center GPU Max Series was formally codenamed Ponte Vecchio, which is now the industry's highest-density processor that packs over 100 billion transistors that are spread across 47 active tiles and feature up to 128 Xe-HPC cores.
- Read more: Intel: our new Ponte Vecchio GPU is 2.5x faster than NVIDIA A100 GPU
- Read more: Intel's new Data Center GPU Flex Series now supports TensorFlow acceleration
- Read more: Intel Arctic Sound-M data center GPU spotted up close and personal
- Read more: Intel hides Arc GPU name: Arctic Sound-M rebranded to Flex GPU series
NVIDIA still has exclusivity over the 16-pin PCIe "12VHPWR" power connector until at least January 2023 across its fleet of GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" graphics cards, as Intel won't have its new Data Center GPU Max 1100 series cards.
Controversy aside from the melting 12VHPWR power connectors on NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, the 16-pin power connector can drive up to 600W of power... which is fantastic when you consider it's through a much smaller cable, versus 4 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors (150W each) that would've been used in place of the single 12VHPWR power connector.
Intel Core i9-13900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-13900K)
|Today
|Yesterday
|7 days ago
|30 days ago
|-
|-
|-
* Prices last scanned on 11/9/2022 at 10:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.