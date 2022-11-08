Nintendo forms join venture with DeNA to solidify mobile and services content

Today Nintendo announced that it is forming an official joint venture with DeNA in order to help bolster its network and services integration for its games.

After 7 years of collaboration, Nintendo is entering into a joint venture agreement with DeNA. The two companies will share resources (and more importantly, risk) as they work together to build things like Nintendo Account integration into online titles across mobile devices.

The purpose of the deal is: "Research and development, as well as operations to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo's business, in addition to the creation of value-added services." Nintendo Systems Co. Limited will retain 80% of the capital structure whereas DeNA will have 20%, and the joint venture is expected to be approved in April 2023.

So what exactly does DeNA do for Nintendo? They essentially help Nintendo connect non-Switch video games to the Nintendo Account framework and establish a service infrastructure. DeNA has worked on Nintendo games like Super Mario Run, Miitomo, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, Mario Kart Tour, and Pokemon Masters.

This move illustrates Nintendo's commitment to the mobile sector.