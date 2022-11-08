All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nintendo forms join venture with DeNA to solidify mobile and services content

After 7 years of collaboration, Nintendo officially forms a joint venture with DeNA to help solidify its services and network integration on new games.

Published Nov 8, 2022 10:32 AM CST
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

Today Nintendo announced that it is forming an official joint venture with DeNA in order to help bolster its network and services integration for its games.

After 7 years of collaboration, Nintendo is entering into a joint venture agreement with DeNA. The two companies will share resources (and more importantly, risk) as they work together to build things like Nintendo Account integration into online titles across mobile devices.

The purpose of the deal is: "Research and development, as well as operations to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo's business, in addition to the creation of value-added services." Nintendo Systems Co. Limited will retain 80% of the capital structure whereas DeNA will have 20%, and the joint venture is expected to be approved in April 2023.

So what exactly does DeNA do for Nintendo? They essentially help Nintendo connect non-Switch video games to the Nintendo Account framework and establish a service infrastructure. DeNA has worked on Nintendo games like Super Mario Run, Miitomo, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, Mario Kart Tour, and Pokemon Masters.

This move illustrates Nintendo's commitment to the mobile sector.

With the integrated hardware-software model at the core of its business, Nintendo also strives to provide enhanced experience and service outside of its dedicated gaming system. In order to provide this experience in a holistic manner, Nintendo is working to maintain and expand its relationship with consumers primarily through Nintendo Account.

As part of this effort, Nintendo entered a business and capital alliance with DeNA in 2015 and has collaborated to develop and operate the new core system centered around Nintendo Account since then. Based on the expertise accumulated over the seven plus years and the experience of co-developing multiple services based on Nintendo Account, Nintendo and DeNA will advance their partnership and establish a joint venture company. With the objective to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo's business, the joint venture company will research and develop, as well as create value-added services to further reinforce Nintendo's relationship with consumers.

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

