Brand new BMW M4 Competition xDrive converted into pickup truck... just because

In one of the more perplexing vehicle builds at SEMA Show 2022, a new BMW M4 Competition xDrive was converted into a pickup truck. The "M4 Maloo" includes a truck-style bed still fed by the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine, controlled with an automatic eight-speed gearbox. The six-cylinder engine cranks out 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque.

There was no vinyl wrap on the model shown off - a scratch-resistant polyurethane paint protection film was used. The DYNOchrome can include a color to result in a chrome-like finish that absolutely pops when it's seen.

The M4 Competition was purchased new in April 2022, with the conversion done in six weeks. This is a major contrast to most pickup conversions done on a salvage - or a car that was written off. DinMann did an amazing job cutting the car - and converting it - including a working tailgate where the M4 trunk would be.

Although it doesn't look like a fully finished project, you can tell some effort and thought went into the project.

BMW has teased prototype pickup trucks in the past, and even secretly created a 1986 E30 3 Series truck - that was used at its own facility for more than a quarter century. However, the German automaker has always preferred to focus on sedans and midsize sports activity vehicles - and is now working on its electric portfolio. The effort to keep up with EV production goals will likely be first priority, but who knows if an EV pickup truck is in BMW's future.