Elon Musk unveils his main mission for Twitter and what it will become

Elon Musk has set his sights on a major goal for Twitter, while simultaneously announcing his main mission for Twitter.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO took to his personal Twitter account to announce that he desires to make Twitter the most accurate source of information in the world, and that pushing the currently world's second-largest social media platform toward that goal is his and the company's mission. Musk's tweet sparked a response from Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who asked Musk, "accurate to who?", to which Musk replied, "as judged by the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch)."

This announcement speaks volumes to Musk's steadfast effort to open Twitter up and allow more free speech on the platform, while simultaneously wanting it to be a place where people can gather reliable news. This balance will certainly be a tricky one to pull off, and seemingly by Musk's announcement, the responsibility will fall on the members of Twitter's Community Notes.

Additionally, Musk recently announced that his commitment to free speech being paramount on Twitter extends even to the account that is dedicated to posting where Elon Musk's private plane has taken off and landed.

"My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," wrote Musk.

In other Elon Musk-Twitter news, the SpaceX CEO has recently agreed that an investigation should be launched into Twitter employees privately selling verification badges for more than $15,000. Additionally, Musk recently announced two new Twitter features.