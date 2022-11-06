Custom ZEM hybrid vehicle able to capture CO2 from the air as it drives

Researchers from the Eindhoven University of Technology have created a zero-emissions car that captures CO2 from the air while driving down the road. The Zero Emission Mobility (ZEM) car prototype from the TU/ecomotive student team uses carbon capture devices to collect CO2 through a filter.

The ZEM car built by Dutch students can help pull CO2 from the air, making the world a cleaner place (Image Courtesy of: Bart van Overbeeke

ZEM was first introduced this year, with the research team saying it's a proof-of-concept car, but there is potential the filter capacity could one day increase. Over 20,000 travel miles in a year, ZEM can capture 2 kilograms of CO2. Although it might seem trivial, if the filter has a modular design, it could be more widely implemented.

As CNET learned: "When these filters can be made modularly, they can be implemented into every type of vehicle, every type of transportation."

Since the car requires lithium batteries - which may generate lots of carbon to manufacture - and the physical assembly's environmental impact, the team still believes the vehicle is able to offset its own carbon footprint.

Using software from SimaPro, it's possible to ensure the car manufacturing - and day-to-day functions - are done in a CO2-neutral manner. The vehicle is made of 3D-printed material originating from recycled plastics, which can be easily disposed of once the car's life is finished.

ZEM has a plug-in connection in the car's rear and solar panels on the roof and hood connect to eight lithium batteries that provide 15% of overall power.

The students don't plan to sell ZEM - but hope the prototype will help automakers develop their own designs. They threw down the gauntlet by saying if a team of 35 students is able to research, design, and manufacture a carbon-neutral car in a single year - automakers and industry leaders should be able to do better.