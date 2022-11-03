All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Kanye West returns to Instagram with one post, immediately gets banned again

PlayStation Q2 earnings: Operating income down 59%, revenue drops $647 million

Sony's games division delivers weaker Q2 earnings as metrics fall across the board due to tough year-ago earnings comparisons and a diminishing yen.

PlayStation Q2 earnings: Operating income down 59%, revenue drops $647 million
Published Nov 3, 2022 2:13 PM CDT
2 minutes & 5 seconds read time

Sony reported noticeable drops for PlayStation gaming in Q2 due to a weakening yen and tough comparisons against last year.

PlayStation Q2 earnings: Operating income down 59%, revenue drops $647 million 78
11

Sony's Q2 FY2022 period saw sharp declines in nearly all relevant metrics.

PlayStation Q2 earnings: Operating income down 59%, revenue drops $647 million 47
11

Our analysis is presented in USD based on foreign exchange rates published in Sony's earnings documents. These numbers reflect the weakening yen and other major factors including tough comparisons (Sony's Q2 FY2021 period delivered strong results with record revenues of $5.86 billion).

PlayStation Q2 earnings: Operating income down 59%, revenue drops $647 million 5
11

Based on our findings, PlayStation Games and Network Services segment sales revenues slid to $5.215 billion in Q2 2022, representing a 11% year-over-year decline and a reduction of $647 million.

PlayStation Q2 earnings: Operating income down 59%, revenue drops $647 million 46
11
PlayStation Q2 earnings: Operating income down 59%, revenue drops $647 million 22
11

Games & Network Services Q2 FY2022

  • Revenue - $5.215 billion, down 11%
  • Operating Income - $304.86 million, down 59%
  • Game Software - $2.677 billion, down 14%
  • Game Unit Sales - 62.5 million, down 18%
PlayStation Q2 earnings: Operating income down 59%, revenue drops $647 million 1
11
PlayStation Q2 earnings: Operating income down 59%, revenue drops $647 million 482
11

Operating income slid 59% to $304.86 million, representing a $446 million drop from the year-ago period. Sony says that major acquisitions like the $3.7 billion Bungie buyout affected Q2 operating income alongside an increase in game development costs.

PlayStation Q2 earnings: Operating income down 59%, revenue drops $647 million 44
11
PlayStation Q2 earnings: Operating income down 59%, revenue drops $647 million 452
11

Game software revenues including in-game purchases were down 14% to $2.677 billion, representing a decrease of $438 million, and game unit sales were likewise down 18% with a drop of nearly 14 million game sales across both physical and digital channels. Sony says that gamers are spending 10% less time in PlayStation games because COVID-19 restrictions have lifted and more people are going outside.

Hardware unit sales are relatively flat year-over-year with 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped, but hardware revenues are down slightly due to a weaker yen to USD rate. Sony expects hardware to remain profitable as it readies a massive multi-million PS5 shipment fusillade to meet holiday consumer demand.

More PlayStation Coverage

Buy at Amazon

PS5 God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/3/2022 at 2:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.