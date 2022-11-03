Sony: Third-party AAA titles like Modern Warfare 2 allow us to maintain strength

Sony says that third-party juggernauts like Call of Duty will help prop up its earnings after noticeable Q2 losses.

Sony's latest Q2 earnings report is full of misses for the PlayStation giant. Operating profit was down 59% to $305 million, game sales were down nearly 14 million units, and total segment revenues were down by $647 million over last year. MAUs are down 1 million users, punctuating steep declines in MAUs from Q3 2021's previous high point, and PlayStation Plus subscribers dropped by nearly 2 million.

Company CFO Hiroki Totoki says that content has been sluggish through Q2, and that third-party games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will help buoy the PlayStation brand against these forecast and sales misses. Totoki also expresses confidence in big first-party games like God of War Ragnarok, however these first-party titles have historically sold significantly less than their third-party counterparts.

"Production has been going quite well. According to the previous period, we have a decline in MAUs as more people are now going outdoors. PS4 and third-party sales have been rather sluggish, and catalog titles and historical titles have been declining," Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki said in a recent Sony Q2 earnings briefing.

"PS5 engagement is quite high, so in Q3 we expect some recovery. We have strong first-party titles and we have some seasonal effect on Q3 that we can see some of the recovery coming from the downturn.

"There has been a weakness in third-party software because our initial forecast was too strong and therefore we have to reflect. Users are going out from home and therefore have impacted our sales.

"Large third-party AAA titles will allow us to maintain our strength, for example Call of Duty had a good release, and for the third quarter we do have very high expectations."

First-party games typically represent a smaller percentage of overall game sales on PlayStation consoles.