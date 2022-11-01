Sony producing PS5s faster than expected, wants to ship over 18 million consoles

Sony says it is producing PlayStation 5 consoles faster than expected and it may exceed the 18 million PS5 shipment set for FY2022.

Sony wants to make this year one for the record books. The company wants to sell more PlayStation 5 consoles this year than any other PlayStation in the history of the brand. To hit this goal, it has to create an ample stream of supply...and that means producing a lot of consoles. Luckily that's exactly what Sony is doing.

In its recent Q2 FY2022 earnings report, Sony says it has produced 6.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles from July - September because it is now easier to procure parts and manufacture then in worldwide facilities. However, Sony did just raise the retail price of PS5 consoles in almost all worldwide regions except for the United States.

"Regarding production of PS5 hardware, restrictions on the supply of materials and logistics have significantly eased, and the number of units produced during the quarter exceeded 6.5 million, progressing faster than planned," the report reads.

"We recognize that demand from customers for the PS5 continues to be strong as the actual sales situation at retail stores in the U.S. is such that, in September, it took an average of 17.5 hours to sell out of 100 thousand units after their arrival.

"To meet this strong demand, we will do our utmost to bring forward supply into the year-end holiday selling season and aim to exceed our FY22 forecast of 18 million units."

Meanwhile, total PlayStation 5 console sales have reached 25 million, however the system is still shipping less units than the PS4 historically. That should change during the critical holiday period.