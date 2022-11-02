Toyota introduces the Trailhunter Concept for interested truck drivers

Japanese automaker Toyota unveiled the Trailhunter Concept truck during the 2022 SEMA show in Las Vegas. The Trailhunter is a factory-built overland variant of the company's popular Tundra pickup truck.

The truck concept features a specific suspension setup, skid plates, roof rack, bumpers, lighting, refrigerator, rooftop tent and other features - all designed specifically for Trailhunter - providing support for outdoor enthusiasts.

The factory-built overland trim features a dealer-installed lift kit that will provide an additional 2.6 inches ground clearance. The skid plates will help protect the under carriage if the added lift still is not enough to overcome nature's obstacles.

As noted by Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Division Marketing, in a press statement: "Trailhunter trucks will come straight from the factory equipped to meet the needs of overlanding enthusiasts. These trucks will be developed in-house by our engineering teams and will be the most capable OEM overlanding solutions designed to meet Toyota's legendary quality, durability and reliability standards."

Toyota said each truck will be designed from the ground up, with modifications and components added so owners won't need to make too many changes themselves. Each Trailhunter will also have its own customized badge to identify the specialized truck, so it stands out just a little bit more. Additional products are expected in the future, with Toyota claiming they'll be able to add terrain versatility and protection while increasing load-bearing performance and storage functionality.

Anyone interested in the Toyota Trailhunter Concept will have to wait until 2023 to learn more about the truck. In addition to the truck, Toyota plans to also introduce SUVs into the Trailhunter name in the future, though nothing more was disclosed or confirmed. It's likely models such as the Sequoia, Tacoma, and 4Runner could end up with customized Trailhunter models later down the road.