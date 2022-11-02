Ferrari shows off the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar, will bring it to race track

Ferrari hopes to take over the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2023 with its 499P Le Mans Hypercar.

The 268-horsepower electric motor powers the front wheels - and the vehicle overall has 680 horsepower - the maximum allowed by the race regulations. Ferrari's Formula 1 team will offer insight into the Energy Recovery System (ERS) which is able to recover kinetic energy using the 900-volt battery-powered Brembo brake-by-wire system.

Ferrari chose to race LMH because the Italian automaker can build the 499P completely by itself - Le Mans Daytona h (LMDh) requires a certain number of spec components and a spec chassis to race.

The push-rod-type suspension has a double wishbone geometry to provide damping stiffness to assist with maximum velocity and cornering. In addition, the 499P's headlight clusters along with the manta ray front end that current Ferrari road models helped inspire. Interested followers should find more crossover of F1 technology to help develop the 499P's hybrid system even more in the future.

Here is what Ferdinando Cannizzo, technical director for the 499P at Ferrari, in a statement to Ars Technica:

"Definitely on the high voltage system, there is a lot of transfer of know-how. The battery is basically collecting all the experience we gained in Formula 1. And the on the rest, on the control [strategies] clearly as you know, the system is completely differently, we're all-wheel drive with just one electric motor, the Formula One regulation is different so we can not transfer too much there, but something of course yes in terms of the way you control the electronic energy recovery."

A video introduction of the Ferrari 499P Hypercar:

Any fan of prototype racing will have a lot to be happy for during the 2023 season, which should see a number of new introductions to the race circuit.