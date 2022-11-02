All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Kanye West returns to Instagram with one post, immediately gets banned again

Ferrari shows off the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar, will bring it to race track

It looks like Ferrari ready to step it up a notch with the 2023 Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar, set to race FIA WEC season next year.

Ferrari shows off the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar, will bring it to race track
Published Nov 2, 2022 1:00 PM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Ferrari hopes to take over the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2023 with its 499P Le Mans Hypercar.

The 268-horsepower electric motor powers the front wheels - and the vehicle overall has 680 horsepower - the maximum allowed by the race regulations. Ferrari's Formula 1 team will offer insight into the Energy Recovery System (ERS) which is able to recover kinetic energy using the 900-volt battery-powered Brembo brake-by-wire system.

Ferrari chose to race LMH because the Italian automaker can build the 499P completely by itself - Le Mans Daytona h (LMDh) requires a certain number of spec components and a spec chassis to race.

Ferrari shows off the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar, will bring it to race track 01
3

The push-rod-type suspension has a double wishbone geometry to provide damping stiffness to assist with maximum velocity and cornering. In addition, the 499P's headlight clusters along with the manta ray front end that current Ferrari road models helped inspire. Interested followers should find more crossover of F1 technology to help develop the 499P's hybrid system even more in the future.

Here is what Ferdinando Cannizzo, technical director for the 499P at Ferrari, in a statement to Ars Technica:

"Definitely on the high voltage system, there is a lot of transfer of know-how. The battery is basically collecting all the experience we gained in Formula 1. And the on the rest, on the control [strategies] clearly as you know, the system is completely differently, we're all-wheel drive with just one electric motor, the Formula One regulation is different so we can not transfer too much there, but something of course yes in terms of the way you control the electronic energy recovery."

Ferrari shows off the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar, will bring it to race track 02
3

A video introduction of the Ferrari 499P Hypercar:

Any fan of prototype racing will have a lot to be happy for during the 2023 season, which should see a number of new introductions to the race circuit.

Buy at Amazon

Ferrari mens Classic

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$75.00
$75.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/2/2022 at 12:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ferrari.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.