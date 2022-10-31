All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Elon Musk changes Twitter: soon it'll cost $20 per month for Twitter Blue

2023 Kia Sorento midsize SUV has been confirmed, includes added safety features

The 2023 Kia Sorento has made relatively minor changes but has added standard safety technology - and the price tag didn't go up that much.

2023 Kia Sorento midsize SUV has been confirmed, includes added safety features
Published Oct 31, 2022 11:30 AM CDT
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

South Korean automaker Kia recently announced the 2023 Kia Sorento midsize SUV with improvements across each trim. Kia increased the price $400 of the base Sorento LX trim and it now has a starting price of $31,285.

2023 Kia Sorento midsize SUV has been confirmed, includes added safety features 09
4

The base LX trim uses Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which has added rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, safe exit assist, and blind spot collision-avoidance. Both LX and X have a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine powering 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque - the EX and SX have a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine powering 281 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque.

Every other trim will have added convenience features that were previously offered as optional - a wireless smartphone charger is added to the S, the EX has an 8-way power front passenger seat, and the SX now has power-folding exterior mirrors and a 12.3-inch color digital instrument panel.

2023 Kia Sorento midsize SUV has been confirmed, includes added safety features 04
4

The 2023 Kia Sorento SX Prestige is the best trim available, featuring a glossy black exterior, all-wheel drive, and an onboard 115-volt power inverter. Although other trims didn't receive much of a price increase, this one is $2,200 more expensive - now starting at $44,685 - but the older SX Prestige was four-wheel drive (FWD).

The power inverter lets owners charge household electronics if needed, such as laptops, which is a feature that more future EVs begin to implement.

2023 Kia Sorento midsize SUV has been confirmed, includes added safety features 03
4

The X-Line package offers a different bumper and unique exterior details, 20-inch alloy wheels and an added bridge-type roof rack.

Full pricing of the different trims:

  • LX: $29,990
  • S: $32,490
  • EX: $35,890
  • SX: $38,790
  • LX AWD: $31,790
  • X-Line S AWD: $34,490
  • X-Line EX AWD: $39,590
  • SX AWD: $40,590
  • SX-P AWD: $43,390
  • X-Line SX-P AWD: $43,590

It will be interesting to see what drivers think of the car, as Kelley Blue Book continues to rank it fairly well in its list of "Best 3-Row SUVs."

Buy at Amazon

SummerPlus Bling Steering Wheel Logo Caps, Decorative Diamond Crystal Decal

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5.59
$5.59--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/30/2022 at 8:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:kiamedia.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.