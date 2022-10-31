2023 Kia Sorento midsize SUV has been confirmed, includes added safety features

South Korean automaker Kia recently announced the 2023 Kia Sorento midsize SUV with improvements across each trim. Kia increased the price $400 of the base Sorento LX trim and it now has a starting price of $31,285.

The base LX trim uses Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which has added rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, safe exit assist, and blind spot collision-avoidance. Both LX and X have a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine powering 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque - the EX and SX have a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine powering 281 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque.

Every other trim will have added convenience features that were previously offered as optional - a wireless smartphone charger is added to the S, the EX has an 8-way power front passenger seat, and the SX now has power-folding exterior mirrors and a 12.3-inch color digital instrument panel.

The 2023 Kia Sorento SX Prestige is the best trim available, featuring a glossy black exterior, all-wheel drive, and an onboard 115-volt power inverter. Although other trims didn't receive much of a price increase, this one is $2,200 more expensive - now starting at $44,685 - but the older SX Prestige was four-wheel drive (FWD).

The power inverter lets owners charge household electronics if needed, such as laptops, which is a feature that more future EVs begin to implement.

The X-Line package offers a different bumper and unique exterior details, 20-inch alloy wheels and an added bridge-type roof rack.

Full pricing of the different trims:

LX: $29,990

S: $32,490

EX: $35,890

SX: $38,790

LX AWD: $31,790

X-Line S AWD: $34,490

X-Line EX AWD: $39,590

SX AWD: $40,590

SX-P AWD: $43,390

X-Line SX-P AWD: $43,590

It will be interesting to see what drivers think of the car, as Kelley Blue Book continues to rank it fairly well in its list of "Best 3-Row SUVs."