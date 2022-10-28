Lamborghini takes its Urus super SUV on a press and promotion tour across Europe

Italian luxury automaker Lamborghini took its Urus Performante Super SUV on a tour around Europe, visiting different cities to present it to the press and potential customers. The vehicle made stops in London, Mainz, Milan, and Paris, with guests able to speak with Lamborghini representatives and product experts.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Urus Performante has 666 CV and 490 kW power, with a top speed of 190 mph - and accelerates 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds. The car accelerates 0-124 mph in just 11.5 seconds. The 4.0-liter 8-cylinder turbocharged engine is extremely demanding and drivers will only get 16 miles per gallon fuel efficiency.

A connected navigation service offers drivers real-time travel, route, and destination updates, with a number of features, including online smart routing, first/last mile navigation, traffic light information, and other capabilities. In addition, the Urus Performante offers mobile functionality to receive vehicle status reports while owners can remotely lock and unlock the doors, activate horn and lights, and analyze trip statistics.

3

The dynamics control system has active chassis systems and a custom torque-vectoring system with rear-wheel steering - these specifications help offer even better agility and lightness. The rear spoiler and new front air curtains and rear spoiler with carbon fiber side fins help greatly improve aerodynamic efficiency.

As noted by Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, in a press statement: "The Urus is a perfect complement to our super sports model ranges, providing a luxurious and high-performance daily drive for those who identify with our authentic Italian brand."

At the start of summer, Lamborghini announced that 20,000 Urus units were produced since the SUV's market debut in 2018 - achieving a company production record. The Italian company hopes its Urus Performante is able to generate even more interest among luxury car buyers.

The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante should be available in the United States before the end of the year and will have a starting price tag of $260,676.