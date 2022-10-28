All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

United Airlines to use Jaguar 2023 Jaguar I-PACE to ferry passengers to flights

Jaguar and United Airlines have launched the first all-electric gate-to-gate airport transfer service for the US market - a sign of changing times.

United Airlines to use Jaguar 2023 Jaguar I-PACE to ferry passengers to flights
Published Oct 28, 2022 2:24 PM CDT
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

United Airlines and Jaguar North America have created a gate-to-gate airport transfer service that utilizes an all-electric fleet to ferry passengers at the airport. United expects around 60 trips per day to shuttle more than 1,000 United passengers per day as part of the joint program at select major airports.

The program is available to select MileagePlus Premier members, starting at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport - travelers can ride in the 2023 Jaguar I-PACE HSE between their connecting aircraft. Expansion to airports in Denver, Houston, Newark/New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Los Angeles is expected before the end of the year.

The Jaguar I-PACE HSE is a five-seat SUV with up to almost 250 miles of electric range - and includes Amazon Alexa connectivity and infotainment enhancements available if time allows.

In operation, the United members with short flight connections will land and be greeted by a Premier Services agent that will show the passenger to a vehicle on the tarmac - and passengers will be accompanied directly to the connecting flight. The SUV can utilize a 100-kW DC charger that provides up to 63 miles of driving range in just 15 minutes. The vehicle is able to accelerate 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Jaguar.

As noted by Luc Bondar, marketing and loyalty VP and MileagePlus President, in a statement:

"The new United-Jaguar ground transfer program offers travelers a moment of luxury and ease, while also raising sustainability standards for the airline industry. United is working to lead with innovation and purpose that motivates the industry to do better for our customers and communities. Partnering with Jaguar to deploy an all-electric fleet is not only a smart business move, as we know customers consider sustainability when booking travel, it is the right thing to do."

Airlines are exploring options to expand electric and biofuel flights, but it's a slow ongoing process that likely won't change any time soon. However, it's interesting to see United find a way to work with an automaker to bring EVs to its operation in a different manner than expected.

Anyone interested in the 2023 Jaguar I-PACE can find the SUV available for sale now, and pricing starts from $71,300.

Buy at Amazon

Daron Skymarks United 747-400 Post Co Merge Model Kit with Gear (1/200 Scale)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£48.73
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2022 at 2:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:united.mediaroom.com, media.jaguar.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.