BMW adds more electronic features standard on the 2023 BMW R 1250 R Roadster

German automaker BMW has released details about the BMW R 1250 R Roadster motorcycle, making some optional features in previous models standard for 2023.

Published Oct 28, 2022 11:18 AM CDT
German automaker BMW recently announced some changes expected for the 2023 BMW R 1250 R Roadster, a model based on the successful BMW naked boxer roadster model. This latest model is packed with features to make it a comfortable ride that uses technology to provide a sporty, but efficient ride experience for riders and a passenger.

BMW decided to make 2022 optional features standard in the 2023 model, listening to feedback from owners - and making changes based on rider feedback.

The R1250 R is powered by a 136 horsepower engine with 105 lb-ft torque to support three standard riding modes. The 2-cylinder air/liquid-cooled boxer engine features ABS Pro standard, along with dynamic brake control (DBC), which also ships standard with the base model.

BMW included LED turn signals and daytime running light as standard, along with a new full LED headlamp with adaptive turning. Riders can make use of an onboard power socket and USB socket along with intelligent emergency call.

The "Sport" core screen is a TFT color display that uses integrated arrow navigation and extensive connectivity, easy readability, easy-to-check menu navigation and a streamlined operating system. Riders can customize the screen display depending on what type of riding experience they desire.

The bike is available with Triple Black and Sport as optional extras - and extended range of optional equipment items is available from BMW Motorrad accessories. To set itself apart, BMW has always opted to make quick shifting, different alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and similar offerings available - all with the aim of making riding a safer experience.

Since the bike is designed for touring and longer rides, the R 1250 R has seat heating for rider and the pillion. Overall, BMW has focused on creating sporty motorcycles that are extremely comfortable, but with a focus on engine speed range and optimized fuel consumption and emissions for their bikes.

NEWS SOURCE:press.bmwgroup.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

