Kia confirms 2023 Niro EV will ship with starting price tag of $39,450

South Korean automaker Kia announced the 2023 Niro EV crossover features an MSRP of $39,450, with two trim levels available. The Wind trim is the base model while the Wave trim will cost $5,000 more, and start with a price tag of $44,450.

The Niro EV features an all-electric powertrain with 201 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds.

Kia proudly promotes a 253-mile all-electric range, supported with a 64.8kWh battery - and an onboard power generator is able to power laptops, camping equipment, and other devices that owners might need while out exploring the world. It's possible to charge from 10 to 80 percent in less than 45 minutes.

The Niro EV has panoramic, dual 10.25-inch screens to serve both the instrument cluster and infotainment system - and interested buyers can choose from a stock eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system to be included in the vehicle.

Other functionality in the vehicle includes driver assist features and standard collision avoidance systems. The driver assist includes blind-spot collision avoidance with rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, lane following assist, and forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection and junction turning.

Kia offered some features for drivers living in cold areas with snow, as it has front-wheel drive, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel. In addition, there is a heat pump that can be used to preserve battery driving range - the pump keeps the battery warm when it's in all cold weather driving conditions.

A Niro EV trim breakdown and specifications page is available here, in case drivers are trying to identify which trim is more appealing.

As a full lineup of vehicles, the Kia Niro family includes the EV model, a hybrid model, and a plug-in hybrid - with 49-53 miles per gallon fuel efficiency "combined for the range of Niro trims," according to Kia.