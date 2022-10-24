All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Kia confirms 2023 Niro EV will ship with starting price tag of $39,450

The 2023 Kia Niro electric vehicle will have a starting price tag of $39,450, the Korean automaker has confirmed - as automakers continue to release EVs.

Published Oct 24, 2022 11:59 PM CDT
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

South Korean automaker Kia announced the 2023 Niro EV crossover features an MSRP of $39,450, with two trim levels available. The Wind trim is the base model while the Wave trim will cost $5,000 more, and start with a price tag of $44,450.

The Niro EV features an all-electric powertrain with 201 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds.

Kia proudly promotes a 253-mile all-electric range, supported with a 64.8kWh battery - and an onboard power generator is able to power laptops, camping equipment, and other devices that owners might need while out exploring the world. It's possible to charge from 10 to 80 percent in less than 45 minutes.

The Niro EV has panoramic, dual 10.25-inch screens to serve both the instrument cluster and infotainment system - and interested buyers can choose from a stock eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system to be included in the vehicle.

Other functionality in the vehicle includes driver assist features and standard collision avoidance systems. The driver assist includes blind-spot collision avoidance with rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, lane following assist, and forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection and junction turning.

Kia offered some features for drivers living in cold areas with snow, as it has front-wheel drive, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel. In addition, there is a heat pump that can be used to preserve battery driving range - the pump keeps the battery warm when it's in all cold weather driving conditions.

A Niro EV trim breakdown and specifications page is available here, in case drivers are trying to identify which trim is more appealing.

As a full lineup of vehicles, the Kia Niro family includes the EV model, a hybrid model, and a plug-in hybrid - with 49-53 miles per gallon fuel efficiency "combined for the range of Niro trims," according to Kia.

NEWS SOURCE:kiamedia.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

