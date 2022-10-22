World's largest cruise ship unveiled, 8 'neighborhoods' will set sail very soon

Royal Caribbean International has unveiled what is now considered to be the world's largest cruise ship that is expected to set sail soon.

The announcement found on the Royal Caribbean International website showcases a set of renders of the new cruise ship called 'Icon of the Seas'. The cruise ship measures in at a staggering 1,198 foot-long and is capable of accommodating 7,600 guests across its 2,805 staterooms. The Royal Caribbean has also taken to its YouTube channel to upload a series of videos that showcase the different areas of the cruise ship, such as Thrill Island, Surfside, Chill Island, AquaDome, and much more.

The Icon of the Seas features seven pools, three of which are on the Chill Island, which is a three-deck "slice of paradise", with each deck being curated for different needs. One of the decks contains the Royal Bay Pool, the largest pool at sea, per Royal Caribbean International. The 20-deck cruise ship began construction in 2021 and is expected to begin sailing sometime in 2024, with bookings from Miami to the Caribbeans to open soon.

The Icon of the Seas takes first place for the world's largest cruise ship beating Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas. While Icon of the Seas is larger, it features some similarities with Wonder of the Seas as it contains neighborhoods across the ship, with five of these neighborhoods being brand new to the brand and officially released on the Icon of the Seas. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

