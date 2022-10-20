AMD hypes up Radeon RX 7000 'RDNA 3' GPU livestream for November 3

AMD will be hosting a livestream for its next-gen GPU reveal on November 3, teasing its upcoming "together we advance_gaming" with an annoying underscore that I promise never to use again.

The company tweeted out to all gamers, creators, and enthusiasts that they should join AMD on November 3 at 4 PM ET where together they'll advance gaming. There will be AMD executives on-stage to give us all the details on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture and upcoming Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, with the new flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card expected to be revealed.

AMD kicks off the RDNA 3 reveal event at 1 PM PDT on November 3 on its official YouTube channel, while a replay will be available on its website after the stream is finished. AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series GPU event times overseas:

Central European Time: 21:00

China (Beijing): 04:00 AM

Australia (Sydney): 7:00 AM

What should we expect?

RDNA 3 GPU architecture unveiling

Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards

Navi 31 flagship GPU (RTX 4090 competitor)

4GHz GPU clock speed teased

More surprises (FreeSync, FSR 3.0 possibly, and more)

We've been hearing rumors about the flagship Navi 31 GPU for quite some time now, which will be the heart and soul of what we should expect AMD to name the Radeon RX 7900 XT. AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card has been in the headlines recently, where rumor has it AIBs will be clocking the Navi 31 GPU "to the moon" on custom Radeon RX 7900 XT designs.

AMD is expected to be conservative with power consumption, while we've seen the purported reference PCB of the Radeon RX 7900 XT rocking 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, it won't use the 450W+ available through those connectors.

NVIDIA really hit their stride with Ada Lovelace and the flagship AD102 GPU inside of the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card hitting 3000MHz+ GPU boost, with AMD expected to hit the very, very lofty heights of 4.0GHz (4000MHz+) GPU clocks on the Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XT.

This is what the rumors of AIBs clocking Navi 31 "to the moon" where we could see AMD being very conservative with power, heat, and maybe up to 3.4GHz or 3.5GHz on the reference Radeon RX 7900 XT... while custom Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards will have GPU clocks that will hit 4.0GHz and above.