Silent Hill 2 remake uses Unreal Engine 5's Lumen for ultra-creepy fog

The new Silent Hill 2 remake is being developed with Unreal Engine 5 and will use high-end technologies to deliver high-end effects and visuals.

Konami just announced a new Silent Hill 2 remake that's being built from the ground up for new-gen consoles and PCs, and will leverage UE5 engine tech alongside ultra-fast SSDs and advanced audio engines to deliver a terrifying experience.

Bloober Team has confirmed the game is being crafted in Unreal Engine 5, which presents lots of unique opportunities to inject lifelike realism into the haunted town, whether it's in the form of ultra-creepy atmospheric effects like fog or dense shadow thanks to UE5's global illumination tech Lumen, or adding dazzling visual quality with Nanite, new tech which allows developers to natively import high-resolution megascans and place them directly in scenes.

Bloober Team lead designer and creative director Mateusz Lenart says that the team is using Lumen to craft a visceral and extremely unnerving world that instantly reacts to light in a realistic way--which is important when you're roaming around in the dark with only a flashlight beam to comfort you.

Silent Hill 2 Remake Optimizations

No loading screens thanks to PS5's SSD

Utilizes PS5's Tempest 3D audio

DualSense haptics

Check below for a full quote from Lenart taken from the PlayStation Blog: