Jeep unveils Avenger, the automaker's first fully electric SUV

The new Jeep Avenger was unveiled during the Paris Motor show, the company's first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV). There is an effort to roll out Jeep models to Europe that are designed to fit best on European highways and city streets - and the compact SUV points towards the future.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The 400-volt electric powertrain supplies 115 kW, 156 horsepower, and 260 Nm maximum torque. The WLTP guidelines resulted in an almost 250 mile range - which increased to 340 miles when the Jeep is in the urban cycle. Using a fast charger for only three minutes provides enough charge to cover almost 20 miles - and 24 minutes of charge time takes the battery from 20% up to 80% charge.

In addition, the battery has been tested for over 1.2 million miles. The extremely compact, non-intrusive battery is located under the front and rear seats - an underbody skid plate and high ground clearance help protect it from significant damage.

5

The Jeep Avenger supports adaptive cruise control and lane centering and can automatically adjust speed. Selec-Terrain provides drive modes for numerous occasions: Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud, and Sand.

5

As promoted by Antonella Bruno, head of Jeep Europe:

"The Jeep Avenger is the first zero-emission SUV for the Jeep brand. It will be the new entry point to the Jeep range and will allow us to complete our SUV coverage and we expect it to become the bestselling model in our portfolio by 2024. Avenger adds another level of electrification to our offering and represents a further step in the Jeep brand's evolution."

Unfortunately, Jeep enthusiasts in the United States will not be able to purchase the Avenger here. Instead, the Wagoneer S and electron-fueled Recon should end up stateside in the future.

Meanwhile, Stellantis has big plans for the Jeep brand in Europe, with the expansion of the EV portfolio expected soon.