All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

General Motors factory workers still adjusting to EV production

General Motors union auto workers have produced electric vehicles since 2015 in Michigan, but there is still plenty to learn and experience.

General Motors factory workers still adjusting to EV production
Published Oct 20, 2022 11:59 PM CDT
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

Automakers are scrambling to build new factories focused specifically on electric vehicle production, or trying to retool current assembly lines. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union is adapting to changing times as the big three Detroit automakers expand their efforts towards electric, with battery plants and production facilities spreading across the midwest.

General Motors factory workers still adjusting to EV production 01 | TweakTown.com
2

GM auto workers started learning about EV manufacturing starting in 2015, with some employees training in South Korea. Although EV assembly closely mimics some gas-powered cars, including the installation of doors, brakes, tires, and seats - the lithium-ion battery that powers the engine and transmission powertrain comes with a bit of a learning curve.

Dealing with high-voltage electric cable connections and the like was another example of moving from ICE to EV production. Besides workplace training out on the line, GM also is using digital solutions so workers have training practice in a virtual environment.

Earlier in the year, UAW officials expressed their desire to unionize plants while the auto industry continues to adapt to changing times. Although the changes will take getting used to, there is room for the assembly line workers, their unions, and the automakers to figure out how to co-exist in the EV transition.

Not surprisingly, there is some concern related to factory automation - and loss of jobs, though the push towards EV might actually lead to the addition of jobs. As said by David Michael, communications coordinator for UAW Local 5960, said in a CNBC interview: "Historically, there's always been anxiety around the loss of jobs, but since EVs have found their way into the Big Three [assembly plants], we're understanding more about them."

Last month, GM announced plans to invest $760 million at a Toledo, Ohio manufacturing facility that will create drive units for GM electric trucks. The automaker will continue to work with the UAW to retrain employees and further prepare them as EVs remain a significant priority.

Buy at Amazon

Yousigns GM General Motors GMC Chevy Dealer Service Parts

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/20/2022 at 9:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.