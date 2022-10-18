All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Rolls-Royce unveils the Spectre, company's first fully electric car

Rolls-Royce is taking its first step towards an all-electric future, showing off the successor to its popular Phantom coupe - with more EV on the way.

Published Oct 18, 2022 2:16 PM CDT
Luxury automaker Rolls-Royce publicly debuted the Spectre, its first foray into full-electric vehicles. The upcoming model is the "spiritual" successor to the Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe.

The 6,559-pound coupe goes 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, with 577 horsepower and 664 ft-lb torque. More than 1,500 pounds of the car's total weight is sound-deafening insulation Rolls-Royce used to maintain its prestige of silent, comfortable vehicles to ride in.

The fully-electric car is being taken through its paces by Rolls-Royce, a 2.5 million kilometer test to simulate 400 years of use. An all-electric range of 320 miles is expected, though final power, acceleration, and confirmed range numbers will be released Q2 2023.

As noted by Torsten Müller-ÖtvÜs, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

"Spectre possesses all the qualities that have secured the Rolls-Royce legend. This incredible motor car, conceived from the very beginning as our first fully-electric model, is silent, powerful and demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification. Spectre's all-electric powertrain will assure the marque's sustained success and relevance while dramatically increasing the definition of each characteristic that makes a Rolls-Royce a Rolls-Royce."

First wave of Spectre buyers will receive their cars during Q4 2023, according to Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce projecting it's fully electric by 2030 - saying good bye to the extreme 12-cylinder engines that were absolute gas guzzlers. Spectre is the first step into a completely new class of motor car - what it describes as the ultra-luxury electric super coupe. Auto industry experts expect the Spectre to be extremely popular and interested buyers will scramble to pay a deposit and added to a wait list.

Luxury car sales have thrived through the Covid-19 pandemic, with Rolls-Royce delivering a record number of vehicles (5,586) in 2021. It was a whopping 49% year-over-year increase when compared to 2020.

A closer look at the Rolls-Royce Spectre:

NEWS SOURCE:press.rolls-roycemotorcars.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

