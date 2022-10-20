All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
World's 2nd richest man sells his private jet after Twitter tracks it

The world's second richest individual has announced that he sold his private jet after discovering that Twitter users were tracking it.

Published Oct 20, 2022 1:02 AM CDT
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

The world's second-richest individual has decided to sell his private jet after he found out it was being tracked by people on Twitter.

Reports indicate that Bernard Arnault, the CEO of the world's largest luxury goods company LVMH, or more commonly known as Louis Vuitton, has sold the private jet linked to his company after Twitter climate activists began tracking its location and tallying up its carbon emissions. Arnault spoke to France's Radio Classique and said that the group that owned the plane, which was associated with his company, has now sold, which has resulted in no one being able to "see where I go".

The Twitter accounts that were tracking private jet flights and measuring carbon emissions have been doing so for six months, with both accounts generating more than 100,000 followers each. Two Twitter accounts, @i_fly_Bernard, and @laviondebernard tracked the billionaire's flights, with the bio of the I Fly Bernard account stating that "63 French billionaires emit as much CO2 as 50 percent of the population".

This isn't the first time a celebrity has had their private jet flights tracked and measured by Twitter climate activists as Taylor Swift recently came under fire for her 170 flights between January 1 and July 29, 2022, which equated to 8,294 tonnes of carbon dioxide - more than 1,000 times the emissions of the average person's carbon footprint. Elon Musk also has a private jet tracker, which he attempted to pay the teenager that created it $5,000 to delete after he became aware of it.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

