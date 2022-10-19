All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Parents increasingly interested in teaching teens how to drive in EVs

Parents with teenage drivers new to driving are rightfully cautious - but EVs are helping reduce some of that cause for concern, thanks to high tech.

Parents increasingly interested in teaching teens how to drive in EVs
Published Oct 19, 2022 10:20 AM CDT
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Teaching teenagers how to drive - and be responsible behind the wheel - is a daunting task, but electric vehicle adoption could greatly assist because of modern safety standards. Young people learning to drive behind the wheel for the first time may not get much experience driving an internal combustion engine in favor of an EV.

Parents increasingly interested in teaching teens how to drive in EVs 01 | TweakTown.com
2

A recent Cars.com survey discovered that 74% of drivers feel it is somewhat important for teens to learn to drive an EV - and 56% believe all teen drivers will learn to drive an EV model within the next decade. Apparently, it's something that driver's education classes also teach to students, with 36% of teens receiving hybrid and EV operation instructions.

Also of interest is that 52% of teens are driving used cars, while 38% learn to drive in new vehicles. The study didn't break down how old the used cars were, though a major plus side of EV driving is related to safety.

There are both pros and cons of teen drivers behind the wheel of an EV, as noted by Cars.com:

Pros:

Active safety features

Teen driver technology

Less maintenance

One-pedal driving

Cons:

Public charging

Rear-wheel drive

Instant torque

Regardless of what kind of vehicle is chosen, new drivers tend to learn the best with engaged, proactive parents helping them practice.

Interest in EVs is increasing, with 5.7% of new-car registrations some type of electric car, SUV, or truck, according to Experian. That number also will see a bump as more than half of licensed teen drivers showed an interest in owning an EV, with 52% expressing interest - and 26% saying they do not.

In a similar manner that many young people only can drive automatic cars - and not manuals - there will come a time when the majority of young people have never driven a gas-powered vehicle.

Buy at Amazon

Funny Crash Test Dummy Easy Last Minute Halloween Costume T-Shirt (B07TTPV7H9)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.98
$19.98--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2022 at 7:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cleantechnica.com, cars.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.