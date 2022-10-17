Machinima group Rooster Teeth caught in big controversy

Machinima group Rooster Teeth is currently at the center of an ongoing controversy stemming back multiple years.

Multiple former Rooster Teeth employees have come forward with allegations of mistreatment while working at the company. The news broke out over the weekend and spread rapidly on Twitter, with reports of slurs, poor wages, and over-work.

The most damning allegations come from Kdin Jenzen, a former achievement hunter who had made content for Rooster Teeth for 8 years. Jenzen alleges that while working at the company he was called slurs for years, worked 14-15 hour days, and that HR refused to help.

"Within a few weeks of working at Rooster Teeth I was given a nickname, that nickname was a slur. Every day I came into work I was called "F*gg*t" - but they could not use that name in content so when anyone was recording I was called "Fugz" instead. For any fans who used that nickname for me for years, that's what you were calling me," Kdin wrote.

Kdin's post had inspired many more to stand up and share their stories, which have been included below in Tweet form.

Rooster Teeth has responded to the allegations with a very long statement which has also been widely criticized: