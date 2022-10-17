SpaceX Crew-4 makes safe return to Earth after a six month mission

Elon Musk's SpaceX has conducted yet another safe transportation of International Space Station astronauts back down to Earth.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronaut climbed aboard the Dragon spacecraft and safely touched back down on Earth last Friday, landing safely off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, wrapped up their nearly six-month stay aboard the ISS on October 12 when they climbed aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

The spacecraft successfully deployed its parachutes throughout its descent and splashed down in the ocean at 4:55 p.m. EDT. During the astronauts' time on the ISS, they traveled 72,168,935 miles, completing 170 days aboard the floating laboratory and 2,720 orbits around Earth. During their mission on the ISS, the astronauts completed various scientific and maintenance tests as well as technology demonstrations, some of which they brought back to Earth for further analysis.

"Welcome home Crew-4! This international crew has spent nearly six months on the International Space Station conducting science for the benefit of all. Their work aboard the orbiting laboratory will help prepare future explorers for future space missions. Working and living on the space station is the opportunity of a lifetime, but it also requires these explorers to make sacrifices, especially time away from loved ones. Kjell, Bob, Jessica and Samantha, thank you for your contributions over the past six months to science, innovation, and discovery," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

