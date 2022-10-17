All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX has successfully transported yet another crew of astronauts from the International Space Station back down to Earth for a safe landing.

SpaceX Crew-4 makes safe return to Earth after a six month mission
Published Oct 17, 2022 4:12 AM CDT
Elon Musk's SpaceX has conducted yet another safe transportation of International Space Station astronauts back down to Earth.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronaut climbed aboard the Dragon spacecraft and safely touched back down on Earth last Friday, landing safely off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, wrapped up their nearly six-month stay aboard the ISS on October 12 when they climbed aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

The spacecraft successfully deployed its parachutes throughout its descent and splashed down in the ocean at 4:55 p.m. EDT. During the astronauts' time on the ISS, they traveled 72,168,935 miles, completing 170 days aboard the floating laboratory and 2,720 orbits around Earth. During their mission on the ISS, the astronauts completed various scientific and maintenance tests as well as technology demonstrations, some of which they brought back to Earth for further analysis.

"Welcome home Crew-4! This international crew has spent nearly six months on the International Space Station conducting science for the benefit of all. Their work aboard the orbiting laboratory will help prepare future explorers for future space missions.

Working and living on the space station is the opportunity of a lifetime, but it also requires these explorers to make sacrifices, especially time away from loved ones. Kjell, Bob, Jessica and Samantha, thank you for your contributions over the past six months to science, innovation, and discovery," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

