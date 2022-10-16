Sunrun, Enel X Way will make electric vehicle home charging stations

Enel X Way and Sunrun have teamed up to bring smart Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations designed for EV owners to charge at home.

Level 2 chargers traditionally use 208-240v power sources and can deliver electrical current from a traditional household outlet. The grid-connected model also helps the local power grid because it's able to maximize off-peak and automated charging times.

The companies made sure the co-branded charger is compatible for use with all EV cars and trucks. Sunrun is the official charging partner for Ford, and looks to expand EV charging options for owners.

Sunrun is a company specializing in solar technology while Enel X Way manufactures smart EV charging products. This will give solar panel owners the chance to use their own produced clean energy to power their vehicles before heading out. The chargers will be available standalone or as an optional add-on for anyone purchasing a Sunrun home solar-plus-battery system.

As said by Mary Powell, CEO at Sunrun, in a press statement

"Home solar and EVs are the perfect match. EV owners want to charge their vehicles with a more cost-effective, clean, and reliable energy source -saving money and time with home charging convenience. By combining Enel X Way's EV charging expertise and Sunrun's ability to right-size home solar systems, we're helping prepare customers for a carbon-free energy future."

The EV charger is available only in California, Vermont, and New Jersey at the moment, but will begin a nationwide launch starting in 2023.

There will be 26.4 million electric-powered vehicles on US roads by 2030, according to Edison Electric Institute predictions. As more people look to EV models when switching from gas-powered vehicles, there are questions regarding charging - the US will need 21.7 million private chargers by 2030 to keep up with growing demand, according to a 2022 EV Charging Infrastructure Outlook report from BloombergNEF.