Lexus publicly premieres the all-electric Lexus UX 300e

Japanese automaker Lexus has premiered the all-electric UX 300e, a shiny new battery electric vehicle that will start being delivered in spring 2023.

The UX 300e first launched in 2020, marking Lexus' first full all-electric vehicle, though understood the car's storage capacity and range were two aspects that would need to be improved. Lexus was able to improve upon both features this time around:

The car has a cruising range of more than 275 miles, with a battery capacity of 72.8 kWh. Lexus developed a new battery pack that greatly increased the cruising range by over 40%. The front-mounted electric motor generates 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque.

This range capacity puts the Lexus UX 300e up there near the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the MG Motor MG4 Electric.

Inside the car, a high-resolution touchscreen display has been paired with the switch layout of the instrument panel and console - with two Type-C USB connectors also installed to the front of the console. Images from the front, rear, left and right side cameras also can be displayed as a panoramic view on the center display.

As noted by Mitsutero Emoto, international chief engineer at Lexus:

"As Lexus' first BEV model and a core part of the UX family, the UX 300e embraces the continual performance development and evolution of advanced technology applied to the UX 200/250h announced earlier this year, while enhancing the attributes unique to an all-electric vehicle. Most notably, based on an 'Always On' philosophy we significantly extended the cruising range to further enrich the lifestyles of our customers. As a leading light for "Lexus Electrified," the refinement of UX 300e is a key step on the path towards a carbon-neutral society."

Lexus already announced the UX 200 and 250h models earlier this year, as the company continues its efforts to transition to a fully electric lineup in the future.