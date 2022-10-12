All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Lexus publicly premieres the all-electric Lexus UX 300e

Introducing the all-electric UX 300e from Lexus, as the company continues to push forward towards a likely all-electric future as the auto industry changes.

Lexus publicly premieres the all-electric Lexus UX 300e
Published Oct 12, 2022 2:55 PM CDT
Published Oct 12, 2022 2:55 PM CDT

Japanese automaker Lexus has premiered the all-electric UX 300e, a shiny new battery electric vehicle that will start being delivered in spring 2023.

Lexus publicly premieres the all-electric Lexus UX 300e 01 | TweakTown.com
The UX 300e first launched in 2020, marking Lexus' first full all-electric vehicle, though understood the car's storage capacity and range were two aspects that would need to be improved. Lexus was able to improve upon both features this time around:

The car has a cruising range of more than 275 miles, with a battery capacity of 72.8 kWh. Lexus developed a new battery pack that greatly increased the cruising range by over 40%. The front-mounted electric motor generates 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque.

This range capacity puts the Lexus UX 300e up there near the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the MG Motor MG4 Electric.

Lexus publicly premieres the all-electric Lexus UX 300e 02 | TweakTown.com
Inside the car, a high-resolution touchscreen display has been paired with the switch layout of the instrument panel and console - with two Type-C USB connectors also installed to the front of the console. Images from the front, rear, left and right side cameras also can be displayed as a panoramic view on the center display.

As noted by Mitsutero Emoto, international chief engineer at Lexus:

"As Lexus' first BEV model and a core part of the UX family, the UX 300e embraces the continual performance development and evolution of advanced technology applied to the UX 200/250h announced earlier this year, while enhancing the attributes unique to an all-electric vehicle. Most notably, based on an 'Always On' philosophy we significantly extended the cruising range to further enrich the lifestyles of our customers. As a leading light for "Lexus Electrified," the refinement of UX 300e is a key step on the path towards a carbon-neutral society."

Lexus already announced the UX 200 and 250h models earlier this year, as the company continues its efforts to transition to a fully electric lineup in the future.

NEWS SOURCE:global.toyota

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

