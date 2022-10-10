All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Gamer builds the entire universe in Minecraft

One dedicated gamer has decided to create the entire universe inside Minecraft in what may be the biggest Minecraft effort ever made.

Gamer builds the entire universe in Minecraft
Published Oct 10, 2022 2:31 AM CDT
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

A YouTuber has posted a video where he built the entire universe inside of Minecraft in what may be the biggest effort ever made inside the game.

The YouTuber ChrisDaCow posted the video on October 4 titled "How I Built the Entire Universe in Minecraft" to Reddit, where it quickly went viral, gaining hundreds of awards and multiple supportive comments on the effort that was made. This isn't the first time ChrisDaCow has challenged himself inside of Minecraft, as the YouTuber has previously recreated Middle Earth, dragons, Van Gogh's Starry Night, factories, and much more.

However, recreating the entire universe is the biggest challenge ChrisDaCow has ever made, and the results are absolutely phenomenal. Chris explains during the video that there was quite a lot of planning involved and that he used Minecraft mods such as WorldEdit to speed up the development of the process as well as painting large selections of blocks. Despite the fact that mods were used to create the project, the effort that was made is still gargantuan.

Gamer builds the entire universe in Minecraft 01 | TweakTown.com
5
Gamer builds the entire universe in Minecraft 02 | TweakTown.com
5

When asked how long the project took on Reddit, Chris replied that it took two months of constant work. Some of the most notable aspects of the project were the solar system, the black hole, the planets, and, of course, the incredible Pillars of Creation.

Gamer builds the entire universe in Minecraft 03 | TweakTown.com
5

"If this doesn't become one of the top posts on the Minecraft subreddit I'll be offended. Few people in the world can do what you do. I mean.. man built a freakin galaxy! Who does that!," wrote one Redditor.

Gamer builds the entire universe in Minecraft 04 | TweakTown.com
5
Buy at Amazon

Mister Tee Men's NASA Astronaut Hands Tee T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£24.90
£24.90--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/10/2022 at 3:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.