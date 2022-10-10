Gamer builds the entire universe in Minecraft

A YouTuber has posted a video where he built the entire universe inside of Minecraft in what may be the biggest effort ever made inside the game.

The YouTuber ChrisDaCow posted the video on October 4 titled "How I Built the Entire Universe in Minecraft" to Reddit, where it quickly went viral, gaining hundreds of awards and multiple supportive comments on the effort that was made. This isn't the first time ChrisDaCow has challenged himself inside of Minecraft, as the YouTuber has previously recreated Middle Earth, dragons, Van Gogh's Starry Night, factories, and much more.

However, recreating the entire universe is the biggest challenge ChrisDaCow has ever made, and the results are absolutely phenomenal. Chris explains during the video that there was quite a lot of planning involved and that he used Minecraft mods such as WorldEdit to speed up the development of the process as well as painting large selections of blocks. Despite the fact that mods were used to create the project, the effort that was made is still gargantuan.

When asked how long the project took on Reddit, Chris replied that it took two months of constant work. Some of the most notable aspects of the project were the solar system, the black hole, the planets, and, of course, the incredible Pillars of Creation.

"If this doesn't become one of the top posts on the Minecraft subreddit I'll be offended. Few people in the world can do what you do. I mean.. man built a freakin galaxy! Who does that!," wrote one Redditor.