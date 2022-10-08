All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Nine game studios and teams worked on God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok's production was handled by nine separate teams, including developers like Sony Santa Monica, Blupoint, and Valkyrie Entertainment.

Nine game studios and teams worked on God of War Ragnarok
Published Oct 8, 2022 2:44 PM CDT
1 minute & 58 seconds read time

God of War Ragnarok is the latest high-production AAA PlayStation game to be coordinated by nearly a dozen game developers, studios, and motion capture groups.

Nine game studios and teams worked on God of War Ragnarok 3 | TweakTown.com
3

PlayStation games command some of the biggest budgets in gaming and represent significant co-operation between lots of teams. The latest God of War game is no exception and actually had quite a few teams working together on the project.

Sony recently confirmed God of War Ragnarok went gold, meaning it is entirely finished and ready to meet its November 9 release date. Nestled in the announcement is a look at how many studios and teams worked on the new Norse fantasy game; Including Sony Santa Monica, who handled principle development, nine studios, groups, and companies helped make Ragnarok a reality.

The teams are a mix of first-party groups like PS Studios Creative Arts division, Valkyrie Entertainment, and Bluepoint Games, alongside Sony contractors like Jetpack Interactive, who worked on the God of War PC release, as well as art production studio Original Force, Chinese outsourcing studio RedHot, and SuperAlloy, who provided stunt talent and coordination led by Eric Jacobus, best known for his video Tekken in Real Life.

The latest God of War game is massively anticipated and will release alongside a new salvo of PlayStation 5 shipments that should open up availability and push Sony's new PlayStation generation to new hardware and software sales heights.

God of War Ragnarok Developers

Nine game studios and teams worked on God of War Ragnarok 2 | TweakTown.com
3
Buy at Amazon

PS5 God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/8/2022 at 2:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.