Activision appoints executive to handle Microsoft merger communication

Activision-Blizzard creates a new executive role that will discuss news regarding the merger with Microsoft.

As Microsoft's proposed Activision-Blizzard buyout looms, the Call of Duty publisher is gearing up for a big transition period and has appointed a brand new communications executive that will exclusively focus on the merger.

Activision today announced the creation of the Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer role that will help "share the company's strategic direction and lead its communications efforts." Activision appointed board member Lulu Cheng Meservey as the new comms exec.

The company says that Ms. Meservey will "serve as Activision-Blizzard's public voice at a pivotal time ahead of the impeding acquisition by Microsoft."

Two worldwide regulators have already approved the merger: Saudi Arabia, whose General Authority for Competition (GAC) delivered a no contest certification in late August, and Brazils' Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), who approved the deal just yesterday.

Microsoft is confident that the deal will go through, and based on data and information presented in CADE's public document, the mega-merger is likely to be approved by other worldwide markets.