Hyundai's IONIQ 6 reduces range anxiety, gets 380 miles per charge

Range anxiety is a major concern for potential EV buyers, so Hyundai wants to relieve that stress with 380 mile range per charge of the IONIQ 6.

Published Oct 5, 2022 12:25 PM CDT
Korean automaker Hyundai understands range anxiety is a significant concern for potential electric vehicle buyers, worried they will need to stop and recharge too frequently to make a purchase worth it. The IONIQ 6 electrified streamliner will have an all-electric range of 381 miles with an energy consumption of 13.9 kWh per 60 miles.

Hyundai has ambitious goals in the EV market and delivering a strong EV range for vehicles is an important step to winning over possible shoppers. The Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) is a Hyundai-dedicated architecture and allows the IONIQ 6 to become a portable power bank on wheels - customers can effectively use the car as a mobile workstation if needed.

As noted by Byung Hoon Min, head of total vehicle performance development center at Hyundai: "We put every effort into designing the most efficient car in the EV segment. Our focus on improving aerodynamics helped to achieve one of the longest all-electric range vehicles available, which will reduce customers' EV range anxiety and help grow the segment."

The 800V fast charging provides 10 to 80 percent charge in only 18 minutes total, with the 400V charging not requiring adapters or extra components.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will be released in select European markets later this year, and North America sometime in 2023. Pricing for US and Canadian buyers weren't released but is expected to be more than the starting price tag of $42,745 for the IONIQ 5 model.

EV range anxiety is a significant concern for potential auto shoppers, as US states are moving towards banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles. Something to keep in mind, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) has more generous range estimates than the US Environmental Protection Agency, so the 381-mile range might decrease for US drivers.

NEWS SOURCE:hyundainews.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

