AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPUs have only JUST launched, but now HWiNFO's latest update has early support for AMD Zen 5 family CPUs.

AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs just launched, now HWiNFO supports new Zen 5 CPUs
Published Oct 3, 2022 8:23 PM CDT
AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors have only just hit the market, but now HWiNFO is wanting to get ahead of the rest with support for next-gen Zen 5 processors.

HWiNFO now has "early support" for AMD's new Zen 5 processors, and while we won't see much on Zen 5 for a while yet, once the engineering samples (ES) processors start dropping, HWiNFO will be ready to support them. HWiNFO's new update also includes enhanced support for Intel's next-gen Meteor Lake and Granite Rapids platforms.

AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs just launched, now HWiNFO supports new Zen 5 CPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
AMD's new Zen 5 CPU architecture isn't expected until 2023, Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs aren't due until late 2023 at the earliest, while Granite Rapids is a 2024+ product. HWiNFO wants to get in early with its "early support" and "enhanced support" it seems.

As for the new Zen 5 chips themselves, the last we heard about them was during AMD's recent Financial Day 2022 event back in June 2022 -- just a few months ago now. The company revealed a high-performance CPU core roadmap that has Zen 5, Zen 5 V-Cache, and Zen 5c CPUs listed on both 4nm and 3nm process nodes at TSMC, for 2023. In the same roadmap, before Zen 5 we'll have Zen 4 V-Cache processors -- something that has been rumored for CES 2023.

AMD's new Zen 4 CPUs just launched, now HWiNFO supports new Zen 5 CPUs 04 | TweakTown.com
AMD's second-gen 3D V-Cache technology should debut at CES 2023, with the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor that AMD will use to compete directly against Intel and its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU that's coming in "limited quantities" in early 2023 clocked at an insane 6.0GHz.

After AMD launches its Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs, the roadmap teases Zen 4c before we arrive at the exciting next-gen doors of Zen 5.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, hwinfo.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

