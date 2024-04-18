Microsoft has more best-sellers on PlayStation Store than Sony does

Sony and Microsoft may be direct competitors, but sales charts also show just how mutualistic the two companies are.

If nothing else, the FTC v Microsoft trial in 2023 taught us one important lesson: PlayStation and Xbox are as cooperative as they are competitive. Microsoft depends heavily on Sony's storefront to sell its games, including mega-hits like Minecraft and Call of Duty, and Sony in turn welcomes Microsoft's revenue contribution. This cooperation has evolved now that Microsoft has broken first-party Xbox game exclusivity.

Microsoft has grown considerably now that it owns Activision Blizzard King, so by virtue of its sheer size, it's not really a surprise that its games now have a larger share and populate multiple charts. To get a better idea of both Xbox's size and its synergistic relationship with Sony, we can take a quick look at best-selling games on the PlayStation Store.

I originally checked the PS Store charts to see if the Fallout TV show bumped franchise sales (it has), but when checking the list I noticed something interesting: Xbox had more games on the PS Store's top 25 best-selling games than Sony did.

Before we look at the data, I have to bring up some very important context points:

PlayStation Store rankings change on a daily basis and the info provided below only reflects current standings

Listings are based on region, will be different depending on which country/region you live in

The best-sellers list includes free-to-play games like Fortnite

Prices fluctuate and discounted games will often top the lists and/or be included

Now onto the data.

According to the PS Store listings on the PS5 console, as of today, April 18, 2024, Microsoft had 7 out of the top 25 best-selling games on the PlayStation Store.

This includes 2x Fallout games (Fallout 4 at #16 and Fallout 76 at #20, respectively), Call of Duty at #2, Overwatch 2 at #7, Minecraft at #19, and two separate games that recently broke exclusivity: Sea of Thieves at #12 and Grounded at #23.

Sony, on the other hand, had 5 games on the best-sellers list, two of which are not technically first-party games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment (Helldivers II was developed by Arrowhead Studios, and Stellar Blade by Shift Up).

The 7 games associated with Microsoft are all from owned groups; even as limited-integration divisions, both ZeniMax (Bethesda) and Activision Blizzard King are owned by Microsoft.