Elon Musk jumps into hot water over his Russia and Ukraine peace deal

Tesla and SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk has weighed in on how to resolve the conflict erupting between Russia and Ukraine.

Musk fired off a series of tweets on Monday that proposed a series of conditions that he believes will lead to peace being established between the two battling nations. However, his points of view have sparked major online debate leading to "#Elon" trending on Twitter and responses from multiple high-level Ukrainian officials.

Musk called for a "redo" of elections in regions annexed by Russia under the supervision of the United Nations, recognizing that Crimea is part of Russia, the water supply of Crimea given to Russia, and Ukraine pledging it remains neutral. Musk followed up with a couple of Twitter polls that asked his 100+ million followers if a peace deal should be brokered between Russia and Ukraine, as well as a separate poll that called for the people living in the Donbas and Crimea regions to vote if "they're part of Russia or Ukraine".

In the following hours after the poll was posted, Musk replied to the poll and accused Twitter bots of swaying its results, "The bot attack on this poll is strong!". These stances by Musk sparked a reply from multiple high-ranking Ukrainian officials, even catching the attention of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who asked Musk which he liked more, Ukraine or Russia.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs minister, took to Twitter and asked, "Has the account of @elonmusk been hacked by Russians? Or has Elon Musk himself been hacked? Should Putin declare Elon Musk's future Mars colony historically Russian and annex it?"

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also responded to Musk's call and proposed what he deems as a "better peace plan".

After finding himself in online hot water, Musk followed up with more replies explaining his position more thoroughly, saying that Russia is only partially mobilized and that if Crimea is at risk of being retaken by Ukraine, Russia will go full war mobilization that will cause a devastating amount of death on both sides. Additionally, Musk mentioned that Russia has three times the population of Ukraine and that if it comes to total war, a victory for Ukraine is "unlikely".

Musk touched on the possibility of nuclear war erupting out of Russia if Ukraine attempts to take Crimea back, which Musk says would be terrible not only for Ukraine but also Earth, hence his stance on reaching a peace agreement.

In other Elon Musk news, the Tesla CEO recently revealed a humanoid robot called Optimus. The robot, while in the early stages of development at Tesla is poised to be mover-and-shaker of the economy with Musk estimating a significant economic output increase once millions of Optimus robots are rolled out to manual labor positions.