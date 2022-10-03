All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Secretlab Overwatch 2 Collection revealed: Tracer, Genji gaming chairs

Secretlab reveals its new Overwatch 2 Collection of gaming chairs, with brand new Tracer Edition and Genji Edition gaming chairs now for sale.

Secretlab Overwatch 2 Collection revealed: Tracer, Genji gaming chairs
Published Oct 3, 2022 8:41 PM CDT
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

The release of Overwatch 2 is literally right around the corner, with my favorite game -- Overwatch -- having its servers closed down (forever) a few hours ago... Overwatch 2 drops in the next 24 hours, and now Secretlab has your back (quite literally) with their new Overwatch 2 Collection gaming chairs.

Secretlab has revealed the first two members of the Overwatch 2 Collection with the Tracer Edition and Genji Edition gaming chairs, which are both available in Small, Regular, and XL versions and upholstered in Secretlab's comfy NEO Hybrid Leatherette.

Secretlab Overwatch 2 Collection revealed: Tracer, Genji gaming chairs 04 | TweakTown.com
5

As usual, the company puts in a wicked amount of detail into the new Tracer Edition and Genji Edition gaming chairs, with Secretlab tweeting out that "next-generation heroics demand next-generation ergonomics. Inspired by two of the most iconic characters in Overwatch history - between cyborg ninja Genji and Tracer the time-jumping adventurer, who's your pick?"

Secretlab Overwatch 2 Collection revealed: Tracer, Genji gaming chairs 03 | TweakTown.com
5

Secretlab's new Overwatch 2 Collection Tracer Edition gaming chair

Secretlab's new Overwatch 2 Collection Tracer Edition gaming chair is beautiful -- just as I expected from Secretlab: Tracer's iconic super-bright orange/blue/white theme. The company has gone all-out on the Tracer Edition gaming chair, with the orange on the chair absolutely perfect... someone has been playing Tracer too long, hey Secretlab? The blue here is absolutely chefkissemoji.jpg perfect.

Secretlab Overwatch 2 Collection revealed: Tracer, Genji gaming chairs 01 | TweakTown.com
5

The little touches are so good to see, with Secretlab pointing out they've used a (very beautiful, I might add) unique honeycomb pattern that was inspired by Tracer's leggings in Overwatch for its Tracer Edition gaming chair.

Secretlab Overwatch 2 Collection revealed: Tracer, Genji gaming chairs 02 | TweakTown.com
5

Secretlab's new Overwatch 2 Collection Genji Edition gaming chair

But man, the artwork that Secretlab has performed on the back of the Genji Edition gaming chair is another level -- similar to the work that the company put into the beautiful Witcher Edition gaming chair. There's an intricately embroidered dragon motif that will look absolutely off-the-chain lit up at night in your gaming den.

Secretlab continues those little touches on the Genji Edition gaming chair, using Genji's signature and visor embellishments with awesome (once again, lit up by light it'll look wicked) accents on the shoulder of the new gaming chair.

Secretlab already has the Overwatch Edition and D.Va Edition gaming chairs from its original Overwatch Collection family, in the OMEGA 2020 and TITAN 2020 range. I'm hoping we see a Mercy chair from Secretlab... I mean, I'm a Mercy main with thousands of hours in Overwatch (RIP) and an Overwatch chair with wings that extend out from the chair would literally bring tears to my eyes.

Buy at Amazon

The Art of Overwatch Volume 2 Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$53.48
$52.47$53.57$53.51
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/3/2022 at 9:38 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

