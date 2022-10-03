Secretlab Overwatch 2 Collection revealed: Tracer, Genji gaming chairs

The release of Overwatch 2 is literally right around the corner, with my favorite game -- Overwatch -- having its servers closed down (forever) a few hours ago... Overwatch 2 drops in the next 24 hours, and now Secretlab has your back (quite literally) with their new Overwatch 2 Collection gaming chairs.

Secretlab has revealed the first two members of the Overwatch 2 Collection with the Tracer Edition and Genji Edition gaming chairs, which are both available in Small, Regular, and XL versions and upholstered in Secretlab's comfy NEO Hybrid Leatherette.

As usual, the company puts in a wicked amount of detail into the new Tracer Edition and Genji Edition gaming chairs, with Secretlab tweeting out that "next-generation heroics demand next-generation ergonomics. Inspired by two of the most iconic characters in Overwatch history - between cyborg ninja Genji and Tracer the time-jumping adventurer, who's your pick?"

Secretlab's new Overwatch 2 Collection Tracer Edition gaming chair

Secretlab's new Overwatch 2 Collection Tracer Edition gaming chair is beautiful -- just as I expected from Secretlab: Tracer's iconic super-bright orange/blue/white theme. The company has gone all-out on the Tracer Edition gaming chair, with the orange on the chair absolutely perfect... someone has been playing Tracer too long, hey Secretlab? The blue here is absolutely chefkissemoji.jpg perfect.

The little touches are so good to see, with Secretlab pointing out they've used a (very beautiful, I might add) unique honeycomb pattern that was inspired by Tracer's leggings in Overwatch for its Tracer Edition gaming chair.

Secretlab's new Overwatch 2 Collection Genji Edition gaming chair

But man, the artwork that Secretlab has performed on the back of the Genji Edition gaming chair is another level -- similar to the work that the company put into the beautiful Witcher Edition gaming chair. There's an intricately embroidered dragon motif that will look absolutely off-the-chain lit up at night in your gaming den.

Secretlab continues those little touches on the Genji Edition gaming chair, using Genji's signature and visor embellishments with awesome (once again, lit up by light it'll look wicked) accents on the shoulder of the new gaming chair.

Secretlab already has the Overwatch Edition and D.Va Edition gaming chairs from its original Overwatch Collection family, in the OMEGA 2020 and TITAN 2020 range. I'm hoping we see a Mercy chair from Secretlab... I mean, I'm a Mercy main with thousands of hours in Overwatch (RIP) and an Overwatch chair with wings that extend out from the chair would literally bring tears to my eyes.