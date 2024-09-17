Overwatch 2 welcomed to Xbox Game Pass: exclusive skins if you link your Battle.net account

Overwatch 2 drops onto Xbox Game Pass on September 17, where if you link your Battle.net account to an active Game Pass account, get exclusive benefits.

Overwatch 2 is dropping onto Xbox Game Pass today, where if you link your Battle.net account to an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass for Console, or PC Game Pass you'll get some exclusive benefits unlocked.

Blizzard announced the news today, starting on September 17, if you link your accounts you'll get 6 of the coolest hero skins on the battlefield says the developer. This includes the following exclusive skins: Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship D.Va, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver as well as a one-time bonus of 30 Mythic Prisms.

Not only that, but if you link an active Xbox Game Pass account, you'll get access to select Overwatch 2 Shop cosmetics from the past three seasons of the game. You'll have access to an awesome collection that updates each season, with new styles over time.

But wait, there's more! You'll also supercharge your progression with an additional 10% XP boost, so if you're clocking through the Battle Pass, or collecting wins through the competitive ranks, the 10% XP boost is going to be welcomed by Overwatch 2 players.

How to Link Accounts​