Overwatch 2 welcomed to Xbox Game Pass: exclusive skins if you link your Battle.net account

Overwatch 2 is dropping onto Xbox Game Pass today, where if you link your Battle.net account to an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass for Console, or PC Game Pass you'll get some exclusive benefits unlocked.
Blizzard announced the news today, starting on September 17, if you link your accounts you'll get 6 of the coolest hero skins on the battlefield says the developer. This includes the following exclusive skins: Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship D.Va, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver as well as a one-time bonus of 30 Mythic Prisms.
Not only that, but if you link an active Xbox Game Pass account, you'll get access to select Overwatch 2 Shop cosmetics from the past three seasons of the game. You'll have access to an awesome collection that updates each season, with new styles over time.
But wait, there's more! You'll also supercharge your progression with an additional 10% XP boost, so if you're clocking through the Battle Pass, or collecting wins through the competitive ranks, the 10% XP boost is going to be welcomed by Overwatch 2 players.
How to Link Accounts
- Navigate to your Battle.net Account Connections page.
- Next to Xbox Network, make sure the Xbox Account with your eligible Game Pass subscription is listed.
- If the correct account is linked, you are good to go!
- If no account is listed, click the +Connect button to initiate the linking process
- Ensure you are linking the correct account; account links have cooldowns limiting how often they can be changed. Customer Support cannot assist with bypassing cooldowns on linking accounts.
- If the wrong Xbox Account is listed and it has been more than 1-year since the accounts were linked:
- Click Disconnect
- Click +Connect to initiate the linking process for the correct Xbox Account
- If the wrong Xbox Account is listed and the link cooldown has not yet expired, you will need to use a new or different Battle.net Account to link to your Xbox Account.