Giger, Beksinski fans rejoice: Scorn releases 1 week sooner
After multiple delays, ultra-weird Beksinski- and Giger-esque shooter Scorn is now releasing 1 week sooner...which almost never happens in gaming.
After multiple delays and five years of development, Scorn is finally releasing this October...and now the launch date has been moved up so that Scorn will release sooner.
Scorn's release date has been moved up and the bizarre first-person shooter will now release on October 14, 2022 on Xbox Series X/S, PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, Gog, and the Windows Store, and also a day one release on Game Pass.
It's been a long five years for developer Ebb Software, who has established deals with Kowloon Nights and Kepler Interactive to help slowly evolve their ultra-weird vision from an interactive Giger painting into a game that's playable from start to finish.
I started reported on Scorn way back in October 2017. Back then I said it ignited the weird corners of our imagination, and that sentiment is still true; Scorn looks like nothing else on the market today. It's a dazzling visual feast that combines the body horror of Cronenberg with the organic machinery of H.R. Giger's nightmares, complete with the brutality of Barlow and the otherworld cruelty of Beksinski. The result is something like a horror fan's dream game.
Scorn has certainly evolved since the original gameplay video released in 2017 and I for one can't wait to check the game out when it launches in time for Spooky Season.
Check below for a quick look at the 2017 premiere footage against the new gameplay footage that was released 8 days ago.
Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry.
It is designed around the idea of "being thrown into the world". Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself.
Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.
GAMEPLAY FEATURES
COHESIVE "LIVED-IN" WORLD
Scorn takes place in an open-ended world with different interconnected regions. Each region is a maze-like structure with various rooms and paths to discover. All the storytelling happens in-game, with no cut-scenes to distract you from the grisly reality of the living, breathing world you're in. But keep your eyes open - the game won't show you any sympathy if you miss something important on your uneasy travels.
FULL BODY AWARENESS
Players will experience better immersion being aware of the character's body and movement. Interaction with the world is realistic - objects are picked up with your hands (instead of just floating in midair), machines and instruments are operated by grabbing the controls, etc.
INVENTORY AND AMMO MANAGEMENT
Your loadout is defined and limited. This plays a big role in keeping the player in an even greater state of awareness throughout the whole game. Players will have to think about when to fight and when to take cover and how their actions affect the world around them. Different play styles will be needed to advance.