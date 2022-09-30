Giger, Beksinski fans rejoice: Scorn releases 1 week sooner

After multiple delays and five years of development, Scorn is finally releasing this October...and now the launch date has been moved up so that Scorn will release sooner.

Scorn's release date has been moved up and the bizarre first-person shooter will now release on October 14, 2022 on Xbox Series X/S, PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, Gog, and the Windows Store, and also a day one release on Game Pass.

It's been a long five years for developer Ebb Software, who has established deals with Kowloon Nights and Kepler Interactive to help slowly evolve their ultra-weird vision from an interactive Giger painting into a game that's playable from start to finish.

I started reported on Scorn way back in October 2017. Back then I said it ignited the weird corners of our imagination, and that sentiment is still true; Scorn looks like nothing else on the market today. It's a dazzling visual feast that combines the body horror of Cronenberg with the organic machinery of H.R. Giger's nightmares, complete with the brutality of Barlow and the otherworld cruelty of Beksinski. The result is something like a horror fan's dream game.

Scorn has certainly evolved since the original gameplay video released in 2017 and I for one can't wait to check the game out when it launches in time for Spooky Season.

Check below for a quick look at the 2017 premiere footage against the new gameplay footage that was released 8 days ago.