Devs behind Dynasty Warriors are making a new Monster Hunter-like game

After decades of making Dynasty Warriors games, Japanese developer Omega Force is about to try something very different.

Today Koei Tecmo announced Wild Hearts, a new Monster Hunter-like game that's coming from its famed Dynasty Warriors studio. The game is being published by Electronic Arts under its EA Originals label (the same one that brought best-seller It Takes Two) and takes place in feudal Japan with towering mythical beasts to hunt called kemono.

Combat looks fluid and slick, and what's most interesting about Wild Hearts is the new "karakuri" tech, which basically let's you create traps, fortifications, siege weapons, and other fabrications Fortnite-builder style to tackle enemies. There will also be three-player online multiplayer co-op so gamers can team up with friends to take down huge hulking behemoths.

Wild Hearts is due out February 17, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Epic Games Store, Origin, and Steam. It'll be priced at $69.99.