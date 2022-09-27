All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Google 'nasa dart' to watch NASA's spacecraft crash into your browser

NASA has finally crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid, changing its orbit, and you can get a demonstration by simply Googling 'NASA DART'.

Google 'nasa dart' to watch NASA's spacecraft crash into your browser
Published Sep 27, 2022 12:03 AM CDT
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

After declaring that it was perfectly on track to collide with a distant asteroid, NASA announced a successful collision by its DART spacecraft.

In celebration of the mission, NASA has teamed up with Google to bring an interactive Google search query to the public. By simply Googling "nasa dart" in any browser, the user will get a simple demonstration of what NASA has just pulled off. As shown in the above GIF posted to Twitter on the official NASA Twitter account, users can Google "nasa dart" and see the DART spacecraft fly across the browser window and collide into the background, causing the browser to tip slightly.

The simple demonstration is a small representation of NASA's success with its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the very first planetary defense mission that one day may be extremely valuable if a dangerous asteroid is discovered that has a trajectory that lines up with Earth. For those that don't know, NASA launched its small DART spacecraft in November 2021, and since then, it has been traveling at 14,000 mph towards a binary asteroid system that isn't a threat to Earth.

Click here to see the demonstration.

NASA's goal was to collide this high-speed spacecraft into the asteroid in an attempt to change its orbit and demonstrate the first asteroid deflection method with a kinetic technique.

"Today was a first for Earth! Congrats #DARTMission team for a successful impact, the first step in this history-making planetary defense test that will help us better understand how to protect our Pale Blue Dot from possible future asteroid impacts," writes NASA JPL on Twitter.

Google 'nasa dart' to watch NASA's spacecraft crash into your browser 03 | TweakTown.com
2
Buy at Amazon

Nasa shirt Officially Licensed Nasa Logo T shirt gift idea T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.97
$21.97$21.97$21.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/26/2022 at 11:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.