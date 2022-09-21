All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA's plan to crash into an asteroid next week may one day save Earth

NASA is about to crash a small spacecraft into an asteroid millions of miles away from Earth, and its test may one day save Earth from doom.

NASA's plan to crash into an asteroid next week may one day save Earth
Published Sep 21, 2022 6:29 AM CDT
1 minute & 52 seconds read time

NASA is about to attempt the very first planetary defense mission, where it will collide a spacecraft into an asteroid in an attempt to deflect it.

NASA's plan to crash into an asteroid next week may one day save Earth 66 | TweakTown.com
2

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was launched on November 21, and since then, a small high-speed spacecraft has been traveling to the large binary asteroid Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos, both of which currently pose no threat to Earth at all. NASA plans on testing a new technique called a kinetic impact, which, if proven successful, will be a technique used to save Earth from an asteroid that does pose a significant threat to the planet.

In a new article published in The Conversation, author Svetla Ben-Itzhak, Assistant Professor of Space and International Relations, Air University, explains that her job is to determine the likelihood of an object crashing into Earth and if world governments are spending an appropriate amount of money developing techniques to prevent catastrophe.

NASA's DART mission will be the first demonstration of planetary defense as the agency attempts to change the orbit of the asteroid in a bid to have some kind of weapon available in the event of a potentially Earth-threatening asteroid appearing within the coming decades. The spacecraft is expected to impact the asteroid on September 26, 2022.

"Congress recognized this threat, and in the 1998 Spaceguard Survey, it tasked NASA to find and track 90% of the estimated total of near-Earth objects 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) across or bigger within 10 years. NASA surpassed the 90% goal in 2011. In 2005, Congress passed another bill requiring NASA to expand its search and track at least 90% of all near-Earth objects 460 feet (140 meters) or larger by the end of 2020. That year has come and gone and, mostly because of a lack of financial resources, only 40% of those objects have been mapped.

As of Sept. 18, 2022, astronomers have located 29,724 near-Earth asteroids, of which 10,189 are 460 feet (140 meters) or larger in diameter and 855 are at least 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) across. About 30 new objects are added each week," writes author Svetla Ben-Itzhak

Buy at Amazon

Aeisage NASA Hat Vintage Baseball Cap NASA Logo Cotton Caps

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2022 at 5:53 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theconversation.com, nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.