GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 4090 cards on sale in Hong Kong, right now

GIGABYTE's new csutom GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC graphics card is currently for sale in Hong Kong, two weeks before the RTX 4090 officially launches.

Published Sep 26, 2022 8:38 PM CDT
NVIDIA only just unveiled their next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, but the official release isn't for another couple of weeks -- October 12 to be precise -- but this hasn't stopped GIGABYTE's custom RTX 4090 graphics cards from hitting the market in Hong Kong early.

GIGABYTE's upcoming custom GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G graphics card has turned up in Hong Kong for around 20,000 HK (around $2548 USD or so) which is quite the premium: nearly $1000 USD over the MSRP of the RTX 4090 at $1599.

GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 4090 cards on sale in Hong Kong, right now 02 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 4090 cards on sale in Hong Kong, right now 03 | TweakTown.com
GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 4090 cards on sale in Hong Kong, right now 01 | TweakTown.comGIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 4090 cards on sale in Hong Kong, right now 04 | TweakTown.com

GIGABYTE's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC, but in the flesh in Hong Kong

But there's something to remember here: there are no GeForce drivers that are compatible with the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards just yet, so this would be an expensive (but very pretty) paperweight, at least for now. NVIDIA will be pushing out Ada Lovelace compatible GeForce drivers soon, while the public release of those drivers should take place on October 12, the day that NVIDIA launches the GeForce RTX 4090.

I didn't think we'd see actual GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards for sale this early, normally we get a bit of a tease, but if people have their hands-on these cards two weeks before the launch... wow. As I said above, it'll be a very expensive paperweight for now. Still, you'll have major internet bragging points, fo sho.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 quick specs

  • CUDA cores: 16384
  • GPU boost clock: 2.52GHz
  • GPU base clock: 2.23GHz
  • Memory: 24GB GDDR6X
  • Memory interface: 384-bit
  • Graphics card power: 450W
  • Power connectors: 3 x 8-pin (or PCIe Gen5 cable)

NVIDIA also announced the new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which starts at $1199 and rolls out with 16GB and 12GB GDDR6X models. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card will start from $899, while the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card starts at $1199.

GIGABYTE GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC 24G (GV-N309TGAMING OC-24GD)

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

