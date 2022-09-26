GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 4090 cards on sale in Hong Kong, right now

NVIDIA only just unveiled their next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, but the official release isn't for another couple of weeks -- October 12 to be precise -- but this hasn't stopped GIGABYTE's custom RTX 4090 graphics cards from hitting the market in Hong Kong early.

GIGABYTE's upcoming custom GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24G graphics card has turned up in Hong Kong for around 20,000 HK (around $2548 USD or so) which is quite the premium: nearly $1000 USD over the MSRP of the RTX 4090 at $1599.

GIGABYTE's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC, but in the flesh in Hong Kong

But there's something to remember here: there are no GeForce drivers that are compatible with the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards just yet, so this would be an expensive (but very pretty) paperweight, at least for now. NVIDIA will be pushing out Ada Lovelace compatible GeForce drivers soon, while the public release of those drivers should take place on October 12, the day that NVIDIA launches the GeForce RTX 4090.

I didn't think we'd see actual GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards for sale this early, normally we get a bit of a tease, but if people have their hands-on these cards two weeks before the launch... wow. As I said above, it'll be a very expensive paperweight for now. Still, you'll have major internet bragging points, fo sho.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 quick specs

CUDA cores : 16384

GPU boost clock : 2.52GHz

GPU base clock : 2.23GHz

Memory : 24GB GDDR6X

Memory interface : 384-bit

Graphics card power : 450W

Power connectors: 3 x 8-pin (or PCIe Gen5 cable)

NVIDIA also announced the new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which starts at $1199 and rolls out with 16GB and 12GB GDDR6X models. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card will start from $899, while the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card starts at $1199.