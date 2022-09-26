PNY unveils VERTO GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 16GB + 12GB cards

PNY has outed their new custom GeForce RTX 4090 that will drop into their XLR8 Gaming family of GPUs, with the introduction of the VERTO GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 16GB, and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards.

The new PNY VERTO GeForce RTX 4090 features a base vapor chamber, 8 heat pipes, a triple-fan cooler, and durable twin ball bearing fan hubs, with it all build into a sleek aluminum backplate that protects the important (and very sensitive) components on the card, as well as act as additional cooling.

PNY's new VERTO GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card has the same 8 heat pipes but drops the base vapor chamber, but retains the rest: triple-fan cooler, and more. PNY does kick things down a notch or two with the VERTO GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card, with 7 heat pipes compared to 8 heat pipes on the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 16GB.

PNY's new trio of VERTO GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards will also use their "electrifying" EPIC-X RGB lighting, which is also tweakable through PNY's in-house VelocityX control software. Not only can you tweak the RGB lighting on your card through PNY's own VelocityX software, but you can overclock your new graphics card through VelocityX, as well keep an eye on the usual things like GPU clocks, temps, fan speeds, and more.

PNY notes that its new XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 will be available in the first half of October through BestBuy, Amazon, PNY's own website, and the usual e-tailer partners. As for the PNY XLR8 GeForce RTX 4080 16GB and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB models, they'll be available in the first half of November through the same BestBuy, Amazon, PNY's website, and other e-tailer partners.