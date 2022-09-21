All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Incredible fireball captured on film streaking across the night sky

Meteor tracking officials have confirmed a fireball streaking across the night sky, putting to bed speculation of a falling SpaceX Starlink satellite.

Published Sep 21, 2022 6:04 AM CDT
On September 14 residents that happened to be looking at the night sky saw a streaking ball of light move from one side of the sky to the other.

What was initially believed to be some piece of space junk or possibly a SpaceX Starlink satellite falling back to Earth, was determined to be a high-speed meteor that entered Earth's atmosphere, according to the United Kingdom Meteor Network.

Reports indicate that the meteor entered the planet's atmosphere at a ridiculous speed of 31,764 mph, and after researchers conducted analysis with the 172 different cameras located around Britain it was determined that the meteor entered Earth's atmosphere over Wales, the Irish Sea, Belfast and Ireland. So, how big was this fireball?

According to Steve Owens, an astronomer and Science Operations Manager at Glasgow Science Centre in Scotland, spoke to BBC and said that the fireball seen by many was likely caused by a space rock that was approximately the size of a golf ball.

It should be noted that fireballs such as the one that dazzled residents across the UK happen quite regularly, with NASA even recently saying that due to Earth being mostly covered by water humans don't see the events as they occur over open ocean. Additionally, the space agency said that these types of golf ball-sized fireballs happen every day and that the majority of them disintegrate in Earth's atmosphere.

"Normally these little shooting stars burn up and everything vanishes and evaporates in the atmosphere, but the thing last night was bigger than a little bit of dust which causes normal shooting stars," Owens said to BBC News.

NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

    Related Tags

