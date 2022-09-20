NVIDIA's new RTX 6000: Ada Lovelace workstation GPU has 48GB GDDR6 EEC

NVIDIA has finally detailed its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, with the new GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards... and now the RTX 6000 workstation GPU.

The new NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU is based on the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, with up to 2x to 4x the performance of the previous generation RTX A6000 workstation card based on the Ampere GPU architecture. NVIDIA designed the new RTX 6000 for neural graphics and advanced virtual world simulation as well as Ada generation AI and programmable shader technology.

The new NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU, powered by Ada Lovelace

This makes the NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU the best choice if you're building for the metaverse and NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprice, with the very latest generations of render, AI, and shader technologies all spooled into a huge 48GB of GDDR6 ECC memory.

NVIDIA's new RTX A6000 has up to 300W of power consumption, with a dual-slot design and 4 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. The card is 10.5 inches long, and 4.4 inches high, and finds itself on a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot.

Bob Pette, vice president of professional visualization at NVIDIA said: "Neural graphics is driving the next wave of innovation in computer graphics and will change the way content is created and experienced. The NVIDIA RTX 6000 is ready to power this new era for engineers, designers and scientists to meet the need for demanding content-creation, rendering, AI and simulation workloads that are required to build worlds in the metaverse".

NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU key features: