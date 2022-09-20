NVIDIA's new RTX 6000: Ada Lovelace workstation GPU has 48GB GDDR6 EEC
NVIDIA's new RTX 6000 workstation GPU: based on the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, with 48GB of GDDR6 ECC and 2-4x more performance than RTX A6000.
NVIDIA has finally detailed its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, with the new GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080 16GB and RTX 4080 12GB graphics cards... and now the RTX 6000 workstation GPU.
The new NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU is based on the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, with up to 2x to 4x the performance of the previous generation RTX A6000 workstation card based on the Ampere GPU architecture. NVIDIA designed the new RTX 6000 for neural graphics and advanced virtual world simulation as well as Ada generation AI and programmable shader technology.
This makes the NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU the best choice if you're building for the metaverse and NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprice, with the very latest generations of render, AI, and shader technologies all spooled into a huge 48GB of GDDR6 ECC memory.
NVIDIA's new RTX A6000 has up to 300W of power consumption, with a dual-slot design and 4 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors. The card is 10.5 inches long, and 4.4 inches high, and finds itself on a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot.
Bob Pette, vice president of professional visualization at NVIDIA said: "Neural graphics is driving the next wave of innovation in computer graphics and will change the way content is created and experienced. The NVIDIA RTX 6000 is ready to power this new era for engineers, designers and scientists to meet the need for demanding content-creation, rendering, AI and simulation workloads that are required to build worlds in the metaverse".
NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU key features:
- Third-generation RT Cores: Up to 2x the throughput of the previous generation with the ability to concurrently run ray tracing with either shading or denoising capabilities.
- Fourth-generation Tensor Cores: Up to 2x faster AI training performance than the previous generation with expanded support for the FP8 data format.
- CUDA cores: Up to 2x the single-precision floating point throughput compared to the previous generation.
- GPU memory: Features 48GB of GDDR6 memory for working with the largest 3D models, render images, simulation and AI datasets.
- Virtualization: Will support NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) software for multiple high-performance virtual workstation instances, enabling remote users to share resources and drive high-end design, AI and compute workloads.
- XR: Features 3x the video encoding performance of the previous generation, for streaming multiple simultaneous XR sessions using NVIDIA CloudXR.